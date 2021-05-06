The Schedule For The Summer Of Too Many Game Announcements

Since there's about 9001 different shows this summer, here's the list of the ones we're keeping an eye on.

It's the most insane time of the year...

Yes, the second summer of Too Many Game Shows is about to kick off this week, and it's time for the news desk to become busier than a one-armed paper hanger over the next... couple of months. This will be updated as new events are announced - there's at least one annual event that hasn't been revealed yet, and the specter of Nintendo dropping a Direct on us is still hanging overhead.

But we'll cross that bridge when it arrives, so let's hit the events we know are happening in the next few weeks.

Monster Hunter Digital Event

Date: May 26

Time: 10 am ET

Probability of Nintendo content: Guaranteed

This technically isn't part of the summer of games, especially since part of it will be out that night if the last update to Rise is any indication, but there's always the possibility of a Stories 2 demo.

News stories: Pending

Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Event

Date: May 26/27

Time: 11 pm ET

Probability of Nintendo content: Moderate

Unlike prior Dragon Quest streams, this one is actually going to have live English subs - possibly because Dragon Quest XI S is on GamePass in addition to being on Switch, but still. The event proper will likely be tributes and spinoffs for mobile, but there's six different possible remakes in the main series that are potentially Switch-bound... and dare we dream of Dragon Quest XII?

News stories: Pending

Indie Live Expo III

Date: May 26/27

Time: 6 am ET

Probability of Nintendo content: High

Japan's major declaration of independents kicks off the first weekend in June, with Inti Creates as a major sponsor among other companies. And given the popularity of the Switch in Japan, more content is almost guaranteed.

News stories: Pending

The Guerrilla Collective

Dates: June 5 and 12

Times: 12pm and 2pm ET

Probability of Nintendo content: High

The largest of the North American indie game shows presented by our friends at The Mix, they're changing up the format a bit this year. There's two presentation style shows (the noon events), and then two specialty shows at 2pm ET: June 5 will feature black voices in gaming while June 12 will feature another edition of the "Wholesome Direct" that is guaranteed to be safe for kids.

News stories: Pending

Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live

Date: June 10

Time: 2 pm ET

Probability of Nintendo content: Low

The Billy Crystal of the video games, Geoff Keighley, presents a show designed to kick off a summer of other game announcements from the likes of Sony - you can tell it's a festival because it'll feature a Weezer performance. Still, there's "twelve world premieres" and at worst former NOA president Reggie Fils-Amie may crash the party.

News stories: Pending

Ubisoft Forward

Date: June 12

Time: 4 pm ET

Probability of Nintendo content: Low

We only call it low because who knows if the annual Just Dance game will get unveiled here or wait until a later date as it did last year. Also, will they run the apology video they promised last year?

News stories: Pending

PC Gaming Show

Date: June 13

Time: TBA

Probability of Nintendo content: Low

Among the sea of Epic Games Store exclusives are a few games that will get announced as multiplatform games for Switch: Cris Tales was announced at this show in 2019.

News stories: Pending

Limited Run Games Expo

Date: June 14

Time: 4 pm ET

Probability of Nintendo content: Guaranteed

It's not just going to be new product getting physical release that will make Justin swoon / apply for an increase on his credit card limit, but they're also a publisher of note as well. They published our most recent 10 as of original publication time, for instance. Come for the cartridges, stay for some possibly hot Switch games you never expected.

News stories: Pending

EA Play

Date: July 22

Time: TBA

Probability of Nintendo content: Moderate

The score is entirely because we'll be advised of the year's FIFA roster update, but EA announced seven games slated for release in the year following last year's show and six of them came out. Will we get anywhere near that in 2021? Stay tuned.

News stories: Pending