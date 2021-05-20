New Games And Release Dates Shown In Future Games Show

The last show of a high-octane weekend.
Sunday's final video presentation was the Future Games Show, which unveiled the following for Switch:
- Eldest Souls, the action adventure title announced last year, received a release date of July 29.
- Doug Cockle (Witcher 3) will be the narrator for side scrolling adventure RPG Tails of Iron, coming to Switch later this year.
- A new stage (Tropical Resort Act 2) was shown for Sonic Colors Ultimate (September 7).
- After an appearance at the PC Gaming Show, black-and-white swimming game Silt was confirmed for Switch release in early 2022. Notably, Silt's swimmer can possess sea life in order to escape tight spots.
- Merge Games will publish DeathRun TV, a "game show roguelike" that rewards likes for kills. No release date was given, but the "pilot episode" can be played on Steam now.
- A Tale of Paper (originally launched last October on PS4) is a puzzle platformer with a character made out paper who can transform itself by origami to solve puzzles. It will launch before the end of the year.
- Gestalt: Steam and Cinder announced a Q4 2021 release: you can check out Neal's preview here
- Dice based city builder Dice Legacy reiterated a summer 2021 launch.
- The subversive side scroller Happy Game is set to launch in fall.
- Minute of Islands, the side scrolling adventure mysteriously delayed back in March, is out on the eShop now.
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat will receive a "Happy Birthday" update on August 9.
- New footage was shown for OlliOlli World, which included plane shifting, grabs, and right-to-left skating.
- An XSEED reel confirmed Akiba's Trip: Hellbound and Debriefed for July 22, Shadowverse: Champions Battle August 10, and Rune Factory 5 was delayed to "early 2022".
- New footage and dev chat was shown for Two Point Campus.
- Mystery adventure Conway: Disappearance at Dahliaview will be out this autumn.