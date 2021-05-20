Kingdom Come: Deliverance Came To Switch After Two Separate Nintendo Errors

You can thank the home office and Nintendo Spain for Saber Interactive's next mega-project.

The head of the studio behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance admitted in an interview today that a pair of Nintendo errors led to them attempting to port the 2018 RPG to Switch.

As part of the Deep Silver / Koch Media showcase today, Warhorse Studio's Tobias Stolz-Zwilling mentioned the first error was a listing on the Japanese-language Nintendo website for the RPG, but they didn't take action on it at that point. After Kingdom Come was erroneously listed on a (since deleted) Nintendo of Spain promotion of open world games, Warhorse approached their sister studio (by way of recent acquisition) Saber Interactive to inquire about the possibility of porting the game.

No additional information was provided about the Switch version of KC:D, such as a targeted release date.