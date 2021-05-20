A Plague Tale: Requiem Announced For Switch As Streaming Title

The follow-up to one of 2019's most disturbing titles is the rare PS5/XBSeries/Switch game.

One of the games announced at Microsoft's showcase today was later confirmed for Switch release along with the obligatory Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 release.

Publisher Focus Home Interactive have announced A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to 2019 horror adventure A Plague Tale: Innocence, would release on Switch in 2022 by way of a cloud version. It was confirmed in the small print of the game's reveal trailer.

The original Plague Tale: Innocence (2019, PS4/XB1/PC) was developed by Asobo Interactive and stars a young woman named Amicia who has to guide her brother Hugo out of a city that has fallen victim to a plague of rats. Neither Amicia nor Hugo can fight traditionally, necessitating stealth to get through the areas.