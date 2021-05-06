Monster Hunter May Digital Event Reveals 3.0 Update For Rise, New Stories 2 Details

Ew, who dunked my Valstrax in a fruit bowl?

The "Monster Hunter May" event has wrapped with details on both the update for version 3 of Monster Hunter Rise, and the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Stories 2

Players will be able to locate eggs in the world that hunt new monsties, and a form of skill inheritance with "genes" can be used to modify the abilities of the monsters. Among the examples given were a Lagombi (ice rabbit) that can breathe fire, and an Arzuros using the abilities of the "Fated Four" monsters from Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate.

Rise

Version 3.0 will launch at midnight UTC (8 pm ET), with new monsters Crimson Glow Valstrax (variant of the flagship of Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate) and Apex Zinogre coming along with new hunts of existing Apex monsters. The Apex Zinogre will also have a standard hunt. Other monsters were announced (as an "etc") but were not named, similar to the Bazelgeuse from version 2.0.

A new ending will be added, as well as the ability to modify the Rampage weapon set.

New DLC will add hunter voices, layered armor, pose sets, stickers, face paints, hairstyles, pet outfits, and background music.

Upcoming updates will include collaborations with Capcom properties, starting with a crossover with Stories 2 mid-June. Versions 3.1 to 3.3 will follow at the end of June, July, and August - adding additional DLC and collaborations.