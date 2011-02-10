We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Nintendo World Report is Hiring!

by John Rairdin - September 7, 2020, 12:34 pm EDT
Want to review video games? Maybe do some editing? Inquire within!

We're looking for a few good men or women to join the staff of Nintendo World Report. We're currently looking for the positions below. Let us know if you're interested, and if you have any questions, e-mail nwrjobs@nintendoworldreport.com


Freelance Reviewer

Do you own a Nintendo Switch and have a desire to play all sorts of games, be it big-name Nintendo ones or indie titles? Does the idea of playing games on a deadline so you can tell the world your thoughts about them in written or video form intrigue you? Well, if so, then maybe you're fit for joining us here at Nintendo World Report as a Freelance Reviewer.

Here's what you need:

  • Great writing skills and the ability to learn from edits: We'll work with you, but all we ask is that you have a baseline quality, try your best, and learn.
  • Ability to hit deadlines and communicate with editors: When you get a game to review, there will be a deadline that we expect you to meet. Of course, things happen. That's okay sometimes. Just talk to your editor.
  • A Nintendo Switch: It will be hard to review Switch games without one!

Here's some nice-to-haves:

  • Audio recording and/or podcasting experience: We do a lot of stuff in the world of podcasts, video, and streaming. If you come aboard, we'd love for you to join that fun aurally.
  • Video capture capability: Some games are gonna need a video review. If you can capture footage, that gives you more opportunities.
  • Video editing capability: Furthermore, some of those games might need someone to edit a video review. If you can do that (or at least want to learn how to do that), awesome!

To wrap it all up, location really doesn't matter, especially now. The only regional requirement is the ability to write in English. If you're from North America, Europe, Australia, Japan, or basically anywhere else, that's fine. The Switch makes it easy to make regional accounts anyway.

Working at Nintendo World Report doesn't come without perks. While we're a volunteer site, we do offer access to the gaming industry, chances to attend events such as E3 and PAX, and review copies of games. We have been around since 1999, and members of our staff have gone on to work at Nintendo, THQ, LucasArts, Game Informer, G4, IGN, and more. Also, members of our staff have been published at IGN, Electronic Gaming Monthly, 1UP, GamePro, and many more.

If you're interested, submit a paragraph or two about yourself, a link to any blogs or past work you'd like to show us, and a review written in the NWR style (see below) to nwrjobs@nintendoworldreport. Depending on experience, a video interview may be required.



Associate Editor

Have you ever thought to yourself while playing a video game or sitting around online, "Ya know, it'd be cool to write about video games. That'd be rad, right?" Good news, friend: you can! We're looking for an Associate Editor to join the team and help with our news, review, and feature coverage.

Here's what you need:

  • Great writing skills and the ability to learn from edits: We'll work with you, but all we ask is that you have a baseline quality, try your best, and learn.
  • Ability to hit deadlines and communicate with editors: When you get a game to review, there will be a deadline that we expect you to meet. Of course, things happen. That's okay sometimes. Just talk to your editor.
  • Creative follow-through: This may or may not be a term invented right now, but if you have an idea for like, a cool way to approach a review or a fun feature or a neat video idea, follow through on it. We have a big team with experience willing to help you.

Here's some nice-to-haves:

  • Audio recording and/or podcasting experience: We do a lot of stuff in the world of podcasts, video, and streaming. If you come aboard, we'd love for you to join that fun aurally.
  • Video capture capability: Some games are gonna need a video review. If you can capture footage, that gives you more opportunities.
  • Video editing capability: Furthermore, some of those games might need someone to edit a video review. If you can do that (or at least want to learn how to do that), awesome!
  • A Nintendo Switch: It will be hard to review Switch games without one!

To wrap it all up, location really doesn't matter, especially now. The only regional requirement is the ability to write in English. If you're from North America, Europe, Australia, Japan, or basically anywhere else, that's fine. The Switch makes it easy to make regional accounts anyway.

If you're interested, submit a paragraph or two about yourself, a link to any blogs or past work you'd like to show us, and a short feature about the history of a video game you like written in the NWR style (see below) to nwrjobs@nintendoworldreport. Depending on experience, a video interview may be required.

If you're interested, submit a paragraph or two about yourself, a link to any blogs or past work you'd like to show us, and a short feature about the history of a video game you like written in the NWR style (see below) to nwrjobs@nintendoworldreport. Depending on experience, a video interview may be required.

NWR style is loosely defined for the purposes of these applications. What we do ask is that you follow the format presented on our site. News stories should include a headline, an abstract, sources (with links), and body text. Previews should contain only factual information and informed speculation. Reviews require a score following the guidelines here, and pros and cons.

Talkback

NWR_KarlKarl Castaneda, Contributing EditorFebruary 10, 2011

Fair warning: You will be expected to do my laundry.

BlackNMild2k1February 11, 2011

Are you guys hiring for a Forum Contributor position?

I think I would be perfect for that ;)


I'm really just looking for a pass to E3 and any other such industry event in my area.

TJ SpykeFebruary 11, 2011

Hmm, what's holding me back is a lack of writing experience (outside of school work of coarse). It would be cool to be a staff writer though.

KaironCarmine Red, Associate EditorFebruary 11, 2011

Quote from: TJ

Hmm, what's holding me back is a lack of writing experience (outside of school work of coarse). It would be cool to be a staff writer though.

Hey, you gotta start somewhere, you know? And besides, if you've survived the NWR forums, you've probably got some chops with a keyboard. &P

Kytim89February 11, 2011

I want to apply but I wonder if I have anything to offer NWR.

BlackNMild2k1February 11, 2011

Quote from: Kytim89

I want to apply but I wonder if I have anything to offer NWR.

You're hired.....

but just so you know, if you work for the site, your not allowed to regularly post on the forums.
In fact, it's customary to pretend the forums no longer exist and to interact with the locals as rarely as possible unless through specific channels (i.e. Talkback, Blog & Podcast forums)

King Bowser KoopaAndrew Brown, Associate Editor (Australia)February 11, 2011

I'm writing up a sample review right now. I'll get it posted within the next day or so tops, time zone differences allowing.

lolmonadeJoel A. DeWitte, Associate EditorFebruary 11, 2011

Interesting....

If you apply for the Staff Writer position, is there any limitation to what game the review is done on (other than it being a game on a Nintendo system, obviously).

Also, is it ok to apply to more than one position?  (Looking towards Staff Writer and Downloads Editor as the two I'm genuinely interested in).

Thanks!

CrimmJames Jones, Associate EditorFebruary 11, 2011

Quote from: lolmonade

Interesting....

If you apply for the Staff Writer position, is there any limitation to what game the review is done on (other than it being a game on a Nintendo system, obviously).

Also, is it ok to apply to more than one position?  (Looking towards Staff Writer and Downloads Editor as the two I'm genuinely interested in).

Thanks!

When I applied it was "a game in the last six months," but that was almost four years, two site directors, and 4 job titles for me ago.


It's a safe rule of thumb I think.


I'd say apply to both. Let's be clear though, you're going to do staff writer stuff regardless of your job. I do plenty of "staff" tasks.

gusemaFebruary 11, 2011

I want but I got two problems: I only have 14 years old and I´am Portuguese and live in Oporto. :'( :'( :'(

NWR_KarlKarl Castaneda, Contributing EditorFebruary 11, 2011

guesema, don't let that dissuade you. I was hired when I was 15.

NWR_insanolordJ.P. Corbran, Community ManagerFebruary 11, 2011

It's not a good time of year to go by the "last six months" rule. The only game for me that would work for that would be DKCR, and I wouldn't feel comfortable reviewing that having played it with the Classic Controller hack.

MegaByteAaron Kaluszka, Associate EditorFebruary 11, 2011

Don't worry about the six months thing. You can review any game if you really want, though obviously priority first goes to time-relevant reviews, followed by games we haven't yet covered. We also have opportunities to write articles on games for defunct systems, though they aren't strictly reviews.
And don't worry about your age -- we'd like to have the perspective of younger folks, as long as they can put their thoughts together well!

NWR_NealNeal Ronaghan, Owner/Reviews EditorFebruary 11, 2011

What Aaron said.

There's a reason I didn't put the six month time frame in the postings. Don't go reviewing Pong, but feel free to review a relevant game of your choosing.

Kytim89February 11, 2011

Would it be all right if I wrote review for Sonic Chronicles since you guys have never done one yourself? The game was released in 2008 for the DS and was developed by Bioware.

SilverQuilavaFebruary 11, 2011

I'm probably the least qualified. I live in Florida, im 16, I don't get any games except for christmas and my birthday (which is the 20th of this month actually), and I don't go anywhere at all. I've only been out of Florida two times. It'd be incredible to somehow contribute to NWR, but I don't know what that would be...

MegaByteAaron Kaluszka, Associate EditorFebruary 11, 2011

Quote from: SilverQuilava

I'm probably the least qualified. I live in Florida, im 16, I don't get any games except for christmas and my birthday (which is the 20th of this month actually), and I don't go anywhere at all. I've only been out of Florida two times. It'd be incredible to somehow contribute to NWR, but I don't know what that would be...

First, not getting games is absolutely not an impediment. You can receive review copies from us. Second, news writing usually doesn't require any game playing.

NWR_insanolordJ.P. Corbran, Community ManagerFebruary 11, 2011

What format do you want the attached documents to be in?

lolmonadeJoel A. DeWitte, Associate EditorFebruary 11, 2011

Quote from: NWR_Neal

What Aaron said.

There's a reason I didn't put the six month time frame in the postings. Don't go reviewing Pong, but feel free to review a relevant game of your choosing.

Well, I was going to review Custer's Revenge, but your comments have made me reconsider.  Thanks!

NWR_DrewMGAndy Goergen, Semi-Retired AlmunusFebruary 12, 2011

Quote from: insanolord

What format do you want the attached documents to be in?

Word Doc is the best bet, that's what we do most of our editing with.

ShyGuyFebruary 12, 2011

I smell fresh meat...

ShyGuyFebruary 12, 2011

Quote from: Kairon

Quote from: TJ

Hmm, what's holding me back is a lack of writing experience (outside of school work of coarse). It would be cool to be a staff writer though.

Hey, you gotta start somewhere, you know? And besides, if you've survived the NWR forums, you've probably got some chops with a keyboard. &P

Kairon, you should apply for a staff position.

CalibanFebruary 12, 2011

Kairon's still on the staff list, so...

lolmonadeJoel A. DeWitte, Associate EditorFebruary 12, 2011

Ok, another question:  Is there any kind of deadline to submit your application, or are you just accepting until you find a suitable pool of candidates?

BlackNMild2k1February 12, 2011

Quote from: ShyGuy

Quote from: Kairon

Quote from: TJ

Hmm, what's holding me back is a lack of writing experience (outside of school work of coarse). It would be cool to be a staff writer though.

Hey, you gotta start somewhere, you know? And besides, if you've survived the NWR forums, you've probably got some chops with a keyboard. &P

Kairon, you should apply for a staff position.

Quote from: Caliban

Kairon's still on the staff list, so...

http://i56.tinypic.com/242bv3b.jpg?

NWR_NealNeal Ronaghan, Owner/Reviews EditorFebruary 12, 2011

Quote from: lolmonade

Ok, another question:  Is there any kind of deadline to submit your application, or are you just accepting until you find a suitable pool of candidates?

More the latter, but if you send them in sooner, you're likely to get more consideration.

broodwarsFebruary 12, 2011

I've considered writing for the site in the past, but to be honest I don't think this site would be a good fit.  Nintendo's burned so many bridges with me this generation that it's hard for me to objectively review anything they put out without an underlying layer of cynicism.  Besides, I have trouble condensing my thoughts into something relatively short and pithy.  Maybe I'll apply to Pixlbit the next time they are hiring.

Flames_of_chaosLukasz Balicki, Staff AlumnusFebruary 13, 2011

I have actually enjoyed my time when I wrote for NWR.  Regarding about writing for a Nintendo centric and multiplatform site I didn't see any difference besides reviewing a potentially larger pool of games. 

SilverQuilavaFebruary 13, 2011

Quote from: MegaByte

Quote from: SilverQuilava

I'm probably the least qualified. I live in Florida, im 16, I don't get any games except for christmas and my birthday (which is the 20th of this month actually), and I don't go anywhere at all. I've only been out of Florida two times. It'd be incredible to somehow contribute to NWR, but I don't know what that would be...

First, not getting games is absolutely not an impediment. You can receive review copies from us. Second, news writing usually doesn't require any game playing.

really? well, still, I'm not really sure what I could contribute to NWR, aside from maybe writing reviews on games or something... I do have good writing skills though, I have a few ideas for a novel or two which I should start on. But, after all, NWR is where I get MY news from. If there is something you'd need me to do, I'd happily do it for free  :) :D

jrlibrarianJeffrey Trewin, Associate EditorFebruary 13, 2011

I'm assuming that Neal has already heard about my approaching application as a Staff Writer. I'm 16 and my mid-winter break starts on Thursday, so I will be completing my application then and I hope to be writing for the site soon.

MysticYumDropFebruary 13, 2011

This is an great opportunity.  I found out about NWR a year or so ago, and I really have been silent until now.  I mainly went to NWR for news and a little forum browsing.

I sent in an application and I cannot wait to hear back.  I applied for Previews Editor.  And I made an account here to get a bit acquainted with the people here.

SupaKirbFebruary 13, 2011

Oh My God! This is so awesome! Oh wow, I wish I could do this. I love video games but I don't think I am knowledgeable enough to actually be considered an authority in the field. That, and I always have some sort of error in my writing, that I only catch after the fact. But holy crap, do I wish I could be a part of this place... (Also the getting games early and E3 perk is gamer bait.....)

happyastoriaFebruary 13, 2011

Two English degrees and zero experience!!! Yay for me!!! :-[

SilverQuilavaFebruary 13, 2011

I didn't even know you could get games early. I don't really care that much though.

KaironCarmine Red, Associate EditorFebruary 14, 2011

Quote from: SupaKirb

That, and I always have some sort of error in my writing, that I only catch after the fact.

Actually, one of the best things that happened to me in the NWR process was being edited and red-lined by some great and wonderful writers who cared about me bringing my writing quality up. Yeah... then someone had the bright idea to make ME an editor for awhile... I imagine that's what skydiving for the first time must feel like...

NWR_insanolordJ.P. Corbran, Community ManagerFebruary 14, 2011

I have submitted my application, and will now proceed to undermine my confidence in my own writing.

King Bowser KoopaAndrew Brown, Associate Editor (Australia)February 14, 2011

I went ahead and wrote a short preview article as well. Everything's attached and sent off, hope you enjoy reading it!

CrimmJames Jones, Associate EditorFebruary 14, 2011

I'm a better writer then I was when I joined, but even now with my deluxe new title ("Senior Editor", "Mondo Editor", "Box Hunter") I still have mistakes. It's why we edit.


If you have some reservations about your writing sample reading it out loud tends to help. When you read, say, and hear it you engage your brain more then just reading it. It can also help to let it "age" for a day. If you read it right after you wrote it you're more likely to read what you thought you wrote versus what you actually did.


I've actually used text to speech programs to read things I wrote back to me. The robotic voice hides nothing. The places where flow dies stand out quite plainly, and it's very easy to flip the text and have it reread.





MegaByteAaron Kaluszka, Associate EditorFebruary 14, 2011

Quote from: Crimm

I'm a better writer then I was when I joined, but even now with my deluxe new title ("Senior Editor", "Mondo Editor", "Box Hunter") I still have mistakes. It's why we edit.

I point this out only because I've seen you do it 4-5 times in the past week. Also, to prove your point.

KaironCarmine Red, Associate EditorFebruary 14, 2011

Quote from: Crimm

I've actually used text to speech programs to read things I wrote back to me. The robotic voice hides nothing. The places where flow dies stand out quite plainly, and it's very easy to flip the text and have it reread.

Wow, that's a great idea! I'm gonna start doing that.

DannymclFebruary 15, 2011

I'd love to work for the team but then I suppose being under 18 does have its drawbacks, if its all the same to you though send me a game, I'll review it, and see what you think, you have got my e-mail address so start using it!

jrlibrarianJeffrey Trewin, Associate EditorFebruary 15, 2011

Quote from: Dannymcl

I'd love to work for the team but then I suppose being under 18 does have its drawbacks, if its all the same to you though send me a game, I'll review it, and see what you think, you have got my e-mail address so start using it!


They're not going to just send you a game to test your writing skills, you know that right?

DannymclFebruary 16, 2011

Well yeah, I know that but there's always hope; or not in this case. It'd still be pretty cool to work for NWR though.

BboyFebruary 18, 2011

Hey guys, I was just wondering if you are still looking, because I was hoping to apply but this past week just happened to be a really bad time for me.

NWR_KarlKarl Castaneda, Contributing EditorFebruary 18, 2011

Absolutely, Bboy!

lolmonadeJoel A. DeWitte, Associate EditorFebruary 23, 2011

We'll, I submitted an application, but not sure about my chances given my limited tenure here and the seemingly high demand for these positions.

I'm curious as to what everyone chose for their sample review though.  Maybe I'll post mine in the proper forum section later if i'm not chosen.

Professor ClaytonClay Johnson, Associate EditorMarch 07, 2011

This post has been up for a while... are you guys still looking for writers and editors? If so, I'd be interested... but I'm doubting that the positions are still open. Any info would be appreciated. Thanks!

MegaByteAaron Kaluszka, Associate EditorMarch 09, 2011

The opportunity is always open, though right now there's a priority to find writers in the San Francisco Bay Area who can cover gaming events.

BlackNMild2k1March 09, 2011

Quote from: MegaByte

The opportunity is always open, though right now there's a priority to find writers in the San Francisco Bay Area who can cover gaming events.

Can't I just have a NWR press pass...?

Why are you trying to make me apply for a writers position?

apdudeMarch 09, 2011

Eventhough I'm also in the area there will be no challenge from me because my writing is terrible.  But if you do get the press pass or trial games can I borrow them every now and then, BnM?

BlackNMild2k1March 09, 2011

I'm not applying. I'm sure my writing is horrible too. I just want to go to a few of the events, maybe hold a camera or something, rub elbows with some industry insiders and definitely play a bunch of the games.

Kytim89March 09, 2011

Do you need a writer in the Kentucky area?

TalesOfFanJames Dawson, Associate EditorJune 24, 2011

I'm really interested in applying for a position as a staff writer. I am just now entering college and I hope to major in journalism. If I were to get a position at NWR, it would help me greatly in getting a job in game journalism in the future. Currently I do not feel that I have enough work to apply, but I certainly will in the future. As of now my only real piece dealing with video games is a Pilotwings Resort review.


OblivionJune 24, 2011

I am also interested. I doubt NWR has any positions open, though.

MegaByteAaron Kaluszka, Associate EditorJune 25, 2011

We still need people in the SF Bay Area, LA, and I suppose somebody who could cover PAX would be nice.

CericJune 25, 2011

Quote from: MegaByte

We still need people in the SF Bay Area, LA, and I suppose somebody who could cover PAX would be nice.

You Geographist.  My 90's upbringing is offended except for any specific place would be a minority.  Oh, the Conflict.

OblivionJune 25, 2011

Well, I'm around 3 hours from Seattle. However, I'm only 16 going on 17. So I doubt I'd get the money nor permission to go. That is, unless I got the job. If I got it, I could convince my parents to arrange something.

Also, I've never gone to a con or expo before, so I'd need advice from the experts.

BlackNMild2k1June 25, 2011

Hey, I live in the SF Bay Area!!

Why won't you guys hire me!! And don't say it's because I have yet to apply or show any interest in actually working for the site beyond getting passes to E3 and other such gaming events.

Affirmative Action!!! I'm invoking it!!

NWR_insanolordJ.P. Corbran, Community ManagerJune 25, 2011

I firmly believe that hiring people out of the forums is a horrible idea.

matx88December 23, 2011

This is my dream! :cool;

MegaLegends3January 11, 2012

Cool! Downloads editor? That sounds perfect for me! I'll see what I can do about filling out a resume, though I have no idea how to go about doing so. But I love to write, and I love Nintendo, so I might as well give it a try!

KaironCarmine Red, Associate EditorJanuary 12, 2012

Quote from: NWR_insanolord

I firmly believe that hiring people out of the forums is a horrible idea.

Wait... wait... what? I came from the forums... T_T

BlackNMild2k1January 12, 2012

Quote from: Kairon

Quote from: NWR_insanolord

I firmly believe that hiring people out of the forums is a horrible idea.

Wait... wait... what? I came from the forums... T_T

Yeah, so did he.

NWR_insanolordJ.P. Corbran, Community ManagerJanuary 12, 2012

Thank you, BnM, for explaining the joke.

oohhboyHong Hang Ho, Staff AlumnusJanuary 12, 2012

It's a great way to show off your team dynamics.

matx88March 06, 2012

My true dream job! I really have had the passion do this for awhile. I really should apply, I feel like this is in my blood :)

tfortravestyMarch 02, 2013

I would love to work for you guys. Just tell me what you guys need.

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing WriterMarch 02, 2013

wait about a year and im good, already on the school newspaper and am enjoying that.
i don't want to deal with the politics of IGN and the like. i would love to contribute stuff now and then though

CaterkillerMatthew Osborne, Contributing WriterMarch 03, 2013

I live right by EA, Square and Konami. The convention center where E3 is held is just a hop, skip and jump away too. I wouldn't mind doing random miscellaneous things for NWR that doesn't specifically involve writing opinion based articles. I just don't feel like I ever have anything to say worth reading. Well except for Pokemon and how so far 3D looks to do nothing for the gameplay.


When no one is available for certain events in the area like with comicon, I'll be glad to write up impressions like with Kirby's Anniversary and the 3DSXL.

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing WriterJuly 13, 2014

Ok. Serious talk, can I just get a gig on the full site as 'that guy who occasionally submits satirical stuff just making fun of stuff that's going on with Nintendo because I think i've proven to have some fairly decent ideas that with a little fine tuning could help add a touch of whimsy to NWR.

NWR_insanolordJ.P. Corbran, Community ManagerJuly 13, 2014

We already have an annoying guy who occasionally posts somewhat decent satirical articles, his name is James Jones.

nickmitchJuly 13, 2014

I think 2 examples that are a year apart might not be the best application material.

Anyway, I'm interested in the editor position.  What's the website's stance on treating company names as plural nouns?  Because I am against it.

S-U-P-E-RTy Shughart, Staff AlumnusJuly 14, 2014

Is this still a thing? Interested in making a deal with the devil? :smug:

NWR_insanolordJ.P. Corbran, Community ManagerJuly 14, 2014

Quote from: S-U-P-E-R

Is this still a thing? Interested in making a deal with the devil? :smug:

As they say, the third time's the charm.

oohhboyHong Hang Ho, Staff AlumnusJuly 14, 2014

So, when are we going to get more CATDRUGS?

OblivionJuly 15, 2014

I love you, S-U-P-E-R-senpai. <3

LucarioMarch 05, 2015

Would be interested in opening up a Australia branch?

PhilPhillip Stortzum, March 05, 2015

What a blast from the past.

freezeboltJune 09, 2018

I may be a few years late, and it doesn't hurt to ask,  but are positions still open?

