Nintendo World Report is Hiring!

Want to review video games? Maybe do some editing? Inquire within!

We're looking for a few good men or women to join the staff of Nintendo World Report. We're currently looking for the positions below. Let us know if you're interested, and if you have any questions, e-mail nwrjobs@nintendoworldreport.com



Freelance Reviewer





Do you own a Nintendo Switch and have a desire to play all sorts of games, be it big-name Nintendo ones or indie titles? Does the idea of playing games on a deadline so you can tell the world your thoughts about them in written or video form intrigue you? Well, if so, then maybe you're fit for joining us here at Nintendo World Report as a Freelance Reviewer.

Here's what you need:

Great writing skills and the ability to learn from edits: We'll work with you, but all we ask is that you have a baseline quality, try your best, and learn.

Ability to hit deadlines and communicate with editors: When you get a game to review, there will be a deadline that we expect you to meet. Of course, things happen. That's okay sometimes. Just talk to your editor.

A Nintendo Switch: It will be hard to review Switch games without one!

Here's some nice-to-haves:

Audio recording and/or podcasting experience: We do a lot of stuff in the world of podcasts, video, and streaming. If you come aboard, we'd love for you to join that fun aurally.

Video capture capability: Some games are gonna need a video review. If you can capture footage, that gives you more opportunities.

Video editing capability: Furthermore, some of those games might need someone to edit a video review. If you can do that (or at least want to learn how to do that), awesome!

To wrap it all up, location really doesn't matter, especially now. The only regional requirement is the ability to write in English. If you're from North America, Europe, Australia, Japan, or basically anywhere else, that's fine. The Switch makes it easy to make regional accounts anyway.

Working at Nintendo World Report doesn't come without perks. While we're a volunteer site, we do offer access to the gaming industry, chances to attend events such as E3 and PAX, and review copies of games. We have been around since 1999, and members of our staff have gone on to work at Nintendo, THQ, LucasArts, Game Informer, G4, IGN, and more. Also, members of our staff have been published at IGN, Electronic Gaming Monthly, 1UP, GamePro, and many more.

If you're interested, submit a paragraph or two about yourself, a link to any blogs or past work you'd like to show us, and a review written in the NWR style (see below) to nwrjobs@nintendoworldreport. Depending on experience, a video interview may be required.







Associate Editor





Have you ever thought to yourself while playing a video game or sitting around online, "Ya know, it'd be cool to write about video games. That'd be rad, right?" Good news, friend: you can! We're looking for an Associate Editor to join the team and help with our news, review, and feature coverage.

Here's what you need:

Ability to hit deadlines and communicate with editors: When you get a game to review, there will be a deadline that we expect you to meet. Of course, things happen. That's okay sometimes. Just talk to your editor.

When you get a game to review, there will be a deadline that we expect you to meet. Of course, things happen. That's okay sometimes. Just talk to your editor. Creative follow-through: This may or may not be a term invented right now, but if you have an idea for like, a cool way to approach a review or a fun feature or a neat video idea, follow through on it. We have a big team with experience willing to help you.

Here's some nice-to-haves:

Video capture capability: Some games are gonna need a video review. If you can capture footage, that gives you more opportunities.

Video editing capability: Furthermore, some of those games might need someone to edit a video review. If you can do that (or at least want to learn how to do that), awesome!

A Nintendo Switch: It will be hard to review Switch games without one!

To wrap it all up, location really doesn't matter, especially now. The only regional requirement is the ability to write in English. If you're from North America, Europe, Australia, Japan, or basically anywhere else, that's fine. The Switch makes it easy to make regional accounts anyway.

Working at Nintendo World Report doesn't come without perks. While we're a volunteer site, we do offer access to the gaming industry, chances to attend events such as E3 and PAX, and review copies of games. We have been around since 1999, and members of our staff have gone on to work at Nintendo, THQ, LucasArts, Game Informer, G4, IGN, and more. Also, members of our staff have been published at IGN, Electronic Gaming Monthly, 1UP, GamePro, and many more.

If you're interested, submit a paragraph or two about yourself, a link to any blogs or past work you'd like to show us, and a short feature about the history of a video game you like written in the NWR style (see below) to nwrjobs@nintendoworldreport. Depending on experience, a video interview may be required.

NWR style is loosely defined for the purposes of these applications. What we do ask is that you follow the format presented on our site. News stories should include a headline, an abstract, sources (with links), and body text. Previews should contain only factual information and informed speculation. Reviews require a score following the guidelines here, and pros and cons.