Lost In Random Receives Release Date At EA Play

And a couple of additional seasons for existing service games.
Electronic Arts have just wrapped their first EA Play presentation of the summer, with a few announcements of import for Switch:
- Lost in Random, the action title announced at last year's show, received a new gameplay trailer and a release date of September 10. The trailer, which focuses on the game's card-based combat, is below.
- Knockout City's season 2, previously announced to be starting on July 27, will be themed around Hollywood. "Fight at the Movies" will feature cinema-themed environments and new balls to fire.
- The next season of Apex Legends, known as "Emergence", will follow on August 3.