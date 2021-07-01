We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Lost In Random Receives Release Date At EA Play

by Donald Theriault - July 22, 2021, 2:26 pm EDT
Source: EA

And a couple of additional seasons for existing service games.

Electronic Arts have just wrapped their first EA Play presentation of the summer, with a few announcements of import for Switch:

  • Lost in Random, the action title announced at last year's show, received a new gameplay trailer and a release date of September 10. The trailer, which focuses on the game's card-based combat, is below.
  • Knockout City's season 2, previously announced to be starting on July 27, will be themed around Hollywood. "Fight at the Movies" will feature cinema-themed environments and new balls to fire.
  • The next season of Apex Legends, known as "Emergence", will follow on August 3.

