Nintendo Direct To Air June 15: Focused On Software

Finally, the news we all wanted.

It's the rare Direct with a two week lead time.

Nintendo have announced their first Direct since February will air on Tuesday, June 15 at noon ET / 9 am PT. The presentation will be 40 minutes long and will be "exclusively focused on Switch software, mostly releasing in 2021". Following the presentation will be a three-hour edition of Treehouse Live.

The European version will air simultaneously at 1700 UK time, or 1600 UTC.