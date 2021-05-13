We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Nintendo Direct To Air June 15: Focused On Software

by Donald Theriault - June 2, 2021, 10:12 am EDT
Total comments: 4 Source: Nintendo

Finally, the news we all wanted.

It's the rare Direct with a two week lead time.

Nintendo have announced their first Direct since February will air on Tuesday, June 15 at noon ET / 9 am PT. The presentation will be 40 minutes long and will be "exclusively focused on Switch software, mostly releasing in 2021". Following the presentation will be a three-hour edition of Treehouse Live.

The European version will air simultaneously at 1700 UK time, or 1600 UTC.

Talkback

TOPHATANT1239 hours ago

All aboard

stevey6 hours ago

Odd they didn't just announce it after the direct tomorrow. Best to set expectations that there will be next to no new software shown and any example games will be already released.

Enner1 hour ago

E3 HYPE TRAIN!!!!

broodwars20 minutes ago

Can't wait to see all those 2022 games that definitely won't be on the Switch Pro that certainly doesn't exist.

