And hey, if the country's executive orders the student loans forgiven, you can jack up the tuition by 6000% guilt free.

After satirizing healthcare, Two Point Studios is moving onto the other sacred cow: education.

Two Point Campus, previously leaked on the Xbox dashboard, has been announced for a 2022 Switch release. Players will be tasked with building a university campus that crosses education with the social development of the students.

Courses such as "Knight School" will also be offered.