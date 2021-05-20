Multiple Switch Announcements At Summer Games Festival Kickoff

Wait, George RR Martin actually finished something in this century? What madness is this?
The major multiplatform game announcement show of the season, the Summer Games Festival, featured additional announcements beyond the Among Us roadmap and Two Point Campus announcements:
- Koch Media / The Embracer Group announced a new label called Prime Matter, whose first two releases will be as publisher for King's Bounty II and the Switch version of 2018 multiplatform action RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance (with a port by Saber Interactive, late of The Witcher 3).
- The promised Weezer concert did have a Switch point, as it was to perform a song featured in Wave Break, which launches tomorrow.
- The Sega-published tactical action game Endless Dungeon revealed it was coming to all platforms including Switch.
- thatgamecompany's Sky: Children of the Light will hit Switch on June 29, with a new season of content for the F2P title following on July 6
- A Fast and the Furious crossover was announced for Rocket League, with three cars of the series (a Nissan Skyline, Dodge Charger, and Pontiac Fiero) being available as a pack from June 17 - 30.
- Bruce Campbell, in a stunning single role, showed off a new trailer for the Evil Dead game announced last winter, but there was still no date apart from 2021.