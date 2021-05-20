New Great Ace Attorney Gameplay And Monster Hunter Stories 2 Demo Headline Capcom Expo

For Nintendo fans, it was exactly what was promised.

Capcom's summer showcase has detailed new announcements for the three promised games: Monster Hunter Stories 2, Monster Hunter Rise, and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.

For Stories 2, a new story trailer was shown and a demo similar to the original's was announced. The demo will release on June 25, and as in the original the demo's progress will carry through to the final game. Post launch content was also confirmed to be added, with the first item - the egg of a Monster Hunter Rise Palamute - being sent on July 15 (six days after launch).

Monster Hunter Rise laid out the 3.1 update (launching June 24), which will include some crossovers with Stories 2 as well as new event quests.

Finally, we had a new trailer for The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles which details the game's court system - which will include jury trials that literally have to tip "scales of justice".