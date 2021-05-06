Sonic 30th Anniversary Stream To Air May 27

This could be good, or Sonic '06. There's not really much in between.

A year after his 90's rival hit a milestone, the bluest of blurs is throwing an anniversary party.

Sega have announced a stream will air Thursday at noon ET / 9 am PT on Thursday (May 27) to announce "products, partnerships, and events" for the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog. The original Genesis / Mega Drive Sonic game originally launched on June 23, 1991 in North America.

Sonic's last new title (as opposed to a re-release) was 2018's Sonic Forces, though older titles have been re-released in compilations and the Sega Ages line since.