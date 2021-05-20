Mario + Rabbids Confirmed, Just Dance 2022 Revealed At Ubisoft Forward

The three constants of Ubi: A toxic work environment, leaks, and Just Dance.

The worst kept secret of the weekend is now official.

Ubisoft have revealed Mario + Rabbits: Sparks of Hope at their Ubisoft Forward presentation today. The sequel to the 2017 strategy game will add Rabbid versions of Rosalina and Luma, befitting its new intergalactic setting as Mario characters team up with Rabbids to save "Sparks" hidden around the galaxy.

Just Dance 2022, the twelfth title in the popular dancing series, will also come to Switch on November 4. It will feature 40 new songs, including a new version of "Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels" by Todrick Hall written specifically for the game. For the second year in a row, Just Dance will skip the Wii.