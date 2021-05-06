Sonic Colors Ultimate Dashing Onto Switch In September, New Game And Compilation In 2022

Blissfully 100% werehog free.

Sega announced a pair of new takes on classic Sonic in their 30th anniversary stream today, as well as showing off a brand new game for 2022.

Sonic Colors Ultimate is a remastered version of the 2010 Wii platformer that mixed 2D and 3D platforming. It will launch on Switch September 7, with a "Digital Deluxe" version offering early access and other content.

Sonic Origins is a compilation of the original five 2D Sonic platformers: 1, 2, 3, Knuckles (with lock-on support) and Sonic CD. The only identified date was "2022". Notably, this is the first re-release of Sonic and Knuckles on a console since the DS Sonic Classic Collection in 2010 (a Steam port was released in 2011).

At the end of the video, a brief clip of Sonic running through a jungle was shown, confirming the next 3D Sonic game would come in 2022 and would release on Switch.

Also confirmed were Sonic costumes for Sega's Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (launching June 22) as well as for Two Point Hospital (available July 22 as free DLC).