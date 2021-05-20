Guerrilla Collective Day 2 Adds To Strong Switch Indie Lineup

How can I hold... er, play... all these games?
Announcements continued to pour in for Switch at the second Guerrilla Collective show and its companion, the Wholesome Direct.
- Thunderful revealed "hack and splash" platformer Firegirl, starring a young firefighter who has to recruit and rescue citizens of their city in order to put out fires. Thunderful later confirmed a fall release date.
- Batora: Lost Haven is a 3D action game that offers multiple paths through the story and a "karma" system that is impacted by character choice. No release date was given.
- The crowdfunded action slasher Hunt the Night was announced for Switch release from Moonlight Games, with no release date listed.
- Bullet hell RPG Archvale, announced last summer, showed a new trailer and a "2021" release.
- Ghostrunner, the first person runner from All In Games which released last year on Switch, will get a physical release on June 30.
- Fabraz's Demon Turf showed a new trailer and still confirmed a target date of later this year.
- Overhead hack and slash game Arietta of Spirits announced a release window of this summer.
- 90s themed isometric adventure Serial Cleaners from Draw_Distance is targeting "later this year".
- Raji: An Ancient Epic will receive an "Enchanted Edition" in the fourth quarter of 2021 with new features.
- tinyBuild showed a new trailer for Trash Sailors showing off the game's combat, and indicated it's "coming soon".
- Retro styled platformer Kitsune Tails announced a Switch version for their game, which will be live on Kickstarter before the end of the year for a Q1 2022 release.
- Arcade Paradise from Wired Productions, a game which involves literally running an arcade that was originally a laundromat, will be out later this year and feature voicework by Doug Cockle (Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher 3).