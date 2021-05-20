We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Among Us Adding New Mode And Map Per Update Roadmap

by Donald Theriault - June 10, 2021, 2:39 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Innersloth

And don't forget the cheevos.

New content is going to continue to drop for Among Us.

As part of the Summer Game Fest kickoff, developer Innersloth made the following announcements:

  • A Hide and Seek mode will be added
  • New player roles
  • Achievements (such as getting 5 kills)
  • New cosmetic items
  • A fifth map of an unknown type (only a square was shown)

No release timing was given for the update.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement