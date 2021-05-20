Among Us Adding New Mode And Map Per Update Roadmap

And don't forget the cheevos.
New content is going to continue to drop for Among Us.
As part of the Summer Game Fest kickoff, developer Innersloth made the following announcements:
- A Hide and Seek mode will be added
- New player roles
- Achievements (such as getting 5 kills)
- New cosmetic items
- A fifth map of an unknown type (only a square was shown)
No release timing was given for the update.
what's next for us?? here are just a few of our future plans:
🔹 15 players & new colors - Tan, Maroon, Gray, Rose, Banana, Coral
🔹 map 5
🔹 achievements
🔹 new roles & ways to play
🔹 visor cosmetics
🔹 more?!
