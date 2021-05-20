New Switch Games And Multiple Physical Releases Announced In Limited Run Games Event

What - and we cannot emphasize this enough - the fuck is up with that last one?

Limited Run Games held their annual tribute to the physical game today with multiple game reveals - both for new limited physical releases and brand new games.

New Games

BloodRayne Betrayal: First Bites is a 2D action platformer set in the nearly two-decade old vampire series, which will feature the vocal talents of Laura Bailey (Rayne) and Troy Baker (Kagan). Originally released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011, the original game and remaster were both created by WayForward.

WayForward also announced a prequel and sequel for River City Girls: River City Girls Zero is an origin story for the girls, while River City Girls 2 is a sequel to the original 2019 release.

After being inadvertently leaked for Switch release by Nintendo a few months ago, Republique was announced as an Anniversary Edition. The originally episodic game will come in one package for Switch. ( Nintendo World Report founder Billy Berghammer worked on the original game's crowdfunding. )

) Following their releases of Night Trap and Double Switch, Limited Run's latest full-motion video revival is Plumbers Don't Wear Ties. Widely considered one of the worst video games ever created, it is perhaps the most infamous release on the 3D0 platform.

Known Games With New Physical Releases

Preorders will be opening throughout the next few months for the following previously released or announced Switch games:

Axiom Verge 2

Contra Anniversary Collection

Double Dragon and Kunio-Kun Retro Brawler Bundle

DUSK

Going Under

Haven

Huntdown

One Step From Eden

RetroMania Wrestling

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse

SkateBIRD

Strife: Veteran Edition

SUPERHOT

The Takeover

Zombies Ate My Neighbors + Ghoul Patrol

Huntdown is available for preorder now, and the Zombies+Ghoul Patrol pack will be live on Friday per a countdown on the company's website.