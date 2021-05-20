Devolver Digital Monetizes Switch With New Reveals Including Physical-Only Game

...we're going to have a few words with Ms. Struthers about that last one.

Devolver Digital's latest skewering of game industry trends also featured a couple of new Switch announcements.

The publisher is releasing the latest game from Doinksoft, the makers of Gato Roboto - known as Demon Throttle, the 8-bit retro shooter is only available physically through a partnership with Special Reserve Games. The order link can be found here: note that as of press time, the store has a queue set up which is claiming more than 2 hour wait times. Preorders will be open until October 13, with shipment expected in early 2022 and a price of US$39.99.

Also announced for Switch in 2022 was Wizard With A Gun, a co-op survival game with online play starring wizards who can craft magical bullets. The wizards can be customized, but the worlds will be randomly generated.