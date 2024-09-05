Nintendo Downloads - September 5, 2024

I trust there'll be no objections to this week's main event.
Things we missed last week: The combination Partner Showcase / Indie World dropped six games - though one of them was only shown in Japan - with Pizza Tower, Peglin, and Pico Park 2 in the Indie World portion and the Castlevania DominuS Collection, Goat Simulator 3, and "that ****ing Kairosoft Doraemon game" (tm RFN) in the Partner Showcase half. Also, Panic (Thank Goodness You're Here!, Untitled Goose Game) published Nour: Play With Your Food, and the Archives had Finalizer - Super Transformation from Konami.
Capcom's dropping consecutive weeks of hot collections with unreleased games, with this week's big game being the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection bringing a good Edgeworth game west for the first time. (Allegedly.) There's also a localization for the Good Feel-developed Goemon spiritual successor Bakeru, and if you prefer to work out to vocaloid music instead of, I dunno, Billie Eilish there's a Hatsune Miku Fitness Boxing.
On the retro front - though I suppose that last trio would also apply - we have four items for the older crowd: Gimmick 2 (NA only, possibly apocryphal), the Sunsoft Is Back collection reviving three older unreleased Famicom games... Aero the Acro-bat 2, and a second version of the original Hydlide in the EggConsole line. Wow, that descended quickly.
North America
Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku (US$49.99/C$68.56)
Bakeru ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)
Ace Attorney Investigations Collection ($39.99/$54.99: Friday)
Gimmick! 2 ($24.99/$34.99)
Shashingo: Learn Japanese with Photography ($20.00/$25.99: Tuesday)
Badminton Time ($19.99/$27.99)
Scotland Yard - Hunting Mister X ($19.99/$27.00-)
Shogun Showdown ($14.99/$18.99)
The 257th Element ($13.00/$17.80)
Ultimate Holidays ($11.99/$16.59: Friday)
Billy's Game Show ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)
Sunsoft Is Back! Retro Game Selection ($9.99/$12.79: Friday)
Flick Erasers Battle Royale ($7.00/$6.58)
EggConsole Hydlide MSX ($6.49/$7.34)
Aero the Acro-bat 2 ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)
What Happened - Through Worlds ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)
The Knight's Path ($4.99/$6.99: Sunday)
Holyhunt ($4.99/$6.91: Tuesday)
Mining Mechs ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)
Shield King ($4.99/$6.83)
Super Shaking Girl! ($4.99/$6.49)
Buffet Boss ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)
Animal Water Pang ($2.99/$4.11)
V-Hunter Puzzler DX ($2.99/$3.89)
Revealed Later
NBA 2K25 ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)
Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Fantasia Lost ($29.99/$38.99: Wednesday)
Mahjongus: Mystery of Fortescue ($19.99/$26.99)
Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open ($16.99/$23.00)
Garlant: My Story ($15.99/not released)
Panic in Sweets Land ($13.99/$19.12)
Cyborg Force ($9.95/$12.99: Tuesday)
Hentai Girls: Lovely Lieutenant ($8.99/$12.49)
Tiny Battles ($7.99/$10.80: Friday)
Flipbook ($5.99/$8.20: Monday)
John The Zombie ($4.99/$4.99: Saturday)
Tsetesg's Adventure ($3.99/$5.19)
Heli City Demolition Man ($1.99/$2.99)
Space Bouncer ($0.99/$1.36)
Jump Ball ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)
Archives
Lead Angle ($7.99/$9.87)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: A "Blockbuster" sale until September 9 has 40% off Pentiment, half off the original Capcom Fighting Collection, and half off all of the recent Persona (including 5 Tactica). PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku (€49.99/£44.99)
Bakeru (€39.99/£34.99: Monday)
Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)
Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Fantasia Lost (€28.99/£26.09: Wednesday)
Badminton Time (€19.99/£17.99)
Scotland Yard - Hunting Mister X (€19.99/£17.99)
Shashingo: Learn Japanese with Photography (€18.99/£16.00: Tuesday)
Shogun Showdown (€14.99/£12.49)
The 257th Element (€12.80/£11.49)
Ultimate Holidays (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)
Billy's Game Show (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
The Backrooms: Survival (€9.99/£11.99)
Sunsoft Is Back! Retro Game Selection (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Flick Erasers Battle Royale (€7.00/£3.77)
Aero the Acro-bat 2 (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)
What Happened - Through Worlds (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)
EggConsole Hydlide MSX (€5.59/£5.39)
The Knight's Path (€4.99/£4.99: Sunday)
Holyhunt (€4.99/£4.00: Tuesday)
Mining Mechs (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Shield King (€4.99/£4.49)
Super Shaking Girl! (€4.99/£4.29)
V-Hunter Puzzler DX (€2.99/£2.99: Wednesday)
Animal Water Pang (€2.99/£2.69)
Revealed Later
NBA 2K25 (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)
Gimmick! 2 (€24.99/£22.49)
Mahjongus: Mystery of Fortescue (€19.99/£17.99)
Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open (€16.99/£14.99)
Garlant: My Story (€15.79/£14.19)
Panic in Sweets Land (€13.99/£12.99)
MFC: Midnight Fight Club (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)
John The Zombie (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)
Hentai Girls: Lovely Lieutenant (€8.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
Tiny Battles (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)
Flipbook (€5.99/£5.39: Monday)
Buffet Boss (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Tsetesg's Adventure (€3.90/£3.40)
Heli City Demolition Man (€1.99/£1.79)
Space Bouncer (€0.99/£0.89)
Jump Ball (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)
Archives
Lead Angle (€6.99/£9.87)
Japan
Cats On Duty (¥5478)
Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (¥5478)
Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (¥4990)
Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Fantasia Lost (¥3960)
Grand Prix Formula One (¥1990)
Ultimate Holidays (¥1750)
The 257th Element (¥1200)
Gold Digger: The Simulator (¥1199)
Let's Spin It: Train Sign Collection (¥1000)
What Happened - Through Worlds (¥999)
Aero the Acro-bat 2 (¥990)
EggConsole Hydlide MSX (¥880)
Flick Erasers Battle Royale (¥700)
Mining Mechs (¥700)
Super Shaking Girl! (¥500)
Shield King (¥499)
V-Hunter Puzzler DX (¥400)
Animal Water Pang (¥330)
Revealed Later
NBA 2K25 (¥6600: Friday)
Shashingo: Learn Japanese with Photography (¥2300)
Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open (¥2300)
Garlant: My Story (¥2000)
The Helpful Fox Senko-san (¥1200)
Hentai Girls: Lovely Lieutenant (¥899)
Kalinur (¥899)
Flipbook (¥890)
Lead Angle (¥838)
Harvest Moon Mobile: Life & Love (¥800)
Tsetesg's Adventure (¥479)
Find the Difference: 36 Views of Mt Fuji (¥420)
Space Bouncer (¥100)