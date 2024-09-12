Nintendo Downloads - September 12, 2024

You could buy everything releasing this week, or you could stick to Marvel vs Capcom and buy a used car to take yourself for a ride.

Things we missed last week: Apart from the Archives release (Lead Angle aka Dead Angle) was the annual Switch-and-everything-else launch of SGA's Shut Up And Shoot Threes 25... or as it's better know, NBA 2k25.

I had plans this past weekend. I was going to pick up some extra large candy for a certain thing that escaped from the bag during Pokemon Go Fest, put up a good score in the final Splatoon 3 Big Run, and hopefully take down a Triumverate (three big bosses) in the process of the second. However, it took so long to prep the release list that I didn't get a chance to do the last of those, thanks to what no less of an authority than my roommate (the Ric Flair to my Road Warrior Hawk) called a ridiculous release list. It's 55 strong in North America.

Anyway, the headliner of course is the Marvel vs Capcom collection from Capcom, as we finally get Mahvel baby on a Nintendo system - and now that Wheel of Fortune is changing hosts, maybe they can use "I Wanna Take You For A Ride" for the background music in the Express like they should have since day 1. Also being rescued, though perhaps more questionably, is Lollipop Chainsaw, while new games see Wild Bastards (the sequel to Void Bastards), Yars Rising, a Rugrats party game from the people who produced The Mix indie show, an M-rated Jackbox Party Pack (note the ending on the prices for all of them), and a self-reflective title called Selfloss.

From the extremely relevant to my interests department: A spiritual successor to the Portopia Serial Murder Case (set in Hokkaido) from Yuji Horii is getting worldwide release. The ancestor to the Trails of series is coming to Switch via the EggConsole in the form of the PC-8801mkII release of Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes, while Japan gets a collection of the Tenshi no Uta series, the first title of which was on the PC Engine Super-CD as one of the dozen games that platform ever had.

North America

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (US$49.99/C$67.99)

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP ($44.99/$62.99)

The Hokkaido Serial Murder Case: The Okhtosk Disappearance ($44.99/$57.99)

Wild Bastards ($34.99/$47.99)

Yars Rising ($29.99/$38.99: Tuesday)

Celestia: Chain of Fate ($29.99/$40.49)

Garden Witch Life ($29.99/$38.99)

Selfloss ($29.99/$38.99)

Elsie ($24.99/$32.99: Tuesday)

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland ($24.99/$32.50: Tuesday)

Eden Genesis ($24.99/$32.50-)

Caravan SandWitch ($24.99/$30.99)

Fabledom ($24.99/$30.99)

Beneath Oresa ($24.99/$29.99)

Jackbox Naughty Pack ($21.69/$28.69)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Reckoning of New York ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

Crossy Road Castle ($19.99/$26.99: Wednesday)

Metro Quester: Osaka ($19.99/$27.99)

NanoApostle ($19.99/$27.59)

Beseige ($19.99/$27.20)

Edge of Sanity ($19.99/$26.99: Friday)

DeliSpace ($14.99/$19.99: Sunday)

Hard Time III ($14.99/$19.99: Monday)

Doomsday Paradise ($14.99/$19.49)

Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines ($14.99/$19.49)

Nuubla 2 ($12.99/$16.00)

10-Second Ghost ($9.99/$13.72)

Nubla ($9.99/$13.60)

GoobnBalloons DX ($9.99/$12.99)

Supermarket Simulator Pro ($9.99/$12.99)

Warzone Chronicles 2 ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Deep Beyond ($9.99/$13.82: Friday)

Absolute Fear -Aooni- ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Mech Wars ($9.99/$11.99: Saturday)

Gold Digger: The Simulator ($7.99/$10.99: Sunday)

Customers from Hell ($7.99/$10.99: Tuesday)

Aidan in Danger ($7.99/$10.99)

Real Cake Maker ($7.99/$10.76: Friday)

Supermarket 3D Tycoon Business Simulator ($7.99/$10.99: Saturday)

Pixel Game Maker Series The Willow Man ($6.99/$8.99)

Supermarket Manager Empire 2024 ($6.99/$6.99: Friday)

EggConsole Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes PC8801-mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Downfall ($5.99/$8.31)

Line Time ($5.99/$7.99)

Nimbusfall ($5.99/$7.79: Friday)

Make It! Crepe ($5.00-/$4.36)

Kiki - A Vibrant 3D Platformer ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Road Defense: Outsiders ($4.99/$6.99)

Samurai Kento ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Moe Waifu H Genius ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Brain Training: Hiragana and Katakana Search ($3.99/$5.39)

Just 1 Minute! Memory Test With Masterpieces ($3.99/$5.39)

Spot the Difference Ukiyo-e Thirty-Six Views of Mt. Fuji ($3.99/$5.39)

Next of Kin ($1.99/not releasing)

Alian Planet ($1.30/$1.80)

Highlights: On the import tip, the Cosmic Fantasy collections are 40% off until the 26th.

Europe

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (€49.99/£39.99)

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP (€44.99/£37.99)

The Hokkaido Serial Murder Case: The Okhtosk Disappearance (€43.99/£37.99)

Wild Bastards (€34.99/£27.99)

Garden Witch Life (€29.99/£26.99)

Celestia: Chain of Fate (€29.99/£24.99)

Selfloss (€29.99/£24.99)

Yars Rising (€28.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Elsie (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Eden Genesis (€24.99/£22.49: Wednesday)

Caravan SandWitch (€24.99/£22.49)

Fabledom (€24.99/£22.49)

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland (€24.50/£22.09: Monday)

Beneath Oresa (€21.99/£19.99)

Jackbox Naughty Pack (€21.69/£19.69)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Reckoning of New York (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Beseige (€19.99/£19.99)

Metro Quester: Osaka (€19.99/£17.99)

NanoApostle (€19.99/£16.99)

Edge of Sanity (€19.99/£16.74: Friday)

Crossy Road Castle (€19.95/£17.99: Wednesday)

Hard Time III (€14.99/£14.99: Monday)

Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines (€14.99/£12.99: Wednesday)

Doomsday Paradise (€14.79/£13.99)

Nuubla 2 (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

DeliSpace (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Nubla (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Supermarket Simulator Pro (€9.99/£8.99)

Warzone Chronicles 2 (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Deep Beyond (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

GoobnBalloons DX (€9.75/£8.69)

Absolute Fear -Aooni- (€9.75/£8.69: Friday)

10-Second Ghost (€8.99/£8.09)

Gold Digger: The Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Sunday)

Customers from Hell (€7.99/£7.99: Tuesday)

Aidan in Danger (€7.99/£7.19)

Real Cake Maker (€7.99/£7.20: Friday)

Mech Wars (€7.99/£7.99: Saturday)

Supermarket Manager Empire 2024 (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Pixel Game Maker Series The Willow Man (€6.89/£6.00)

Downfall (€5.99/£5.39)

Nimbusfall (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Line Time (€5.89/£5.29)

EggConsole Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes PC8801-mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Make It! Crepe (€5.00-/£2.56)

Kiki - A Vibrant 3D Platformer (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Road Defense: Outsiders (€4.99/£4.49)

Samurai Kento (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Moe Waifu H Genius (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Brain Training: Hiragana and Katakana Search (€2.49/£2.24)

Just 1 Minute! Memory Test With Masterpieces (€2.49/£2.24)

Spot the Difference Ukiyo-e Thirty-Six View of Mt. Fuji (€2.49/£2.24)

Next of Kin (€1.99/£1.79)

Alian Planet (€1.20/£1.10: Wednesday)

Japan

Trouble Magia (¥8580)

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (¥5990)

Wild Bastards (¥5400)

Tenshi no Uta Collection (¥5280)

Selfloss (¥4890)

The Hokkaido Serial Murder Case: The Okhtosk Disappearance (¥4800)

Celestia: Chain of Fate (¥4790: Friday)

Yars Rising (¥3400)

Crossy Road Castle (¥3150)

Edge of Sanity (¥3100)

Caravan SandWitch (¥2950)

Fabledom (¥2950)

Eden Genesis (¥2860)

Elsie (¥2800)

Metro Quester: Osaka (¥2200)

Doomsday Paradise (¥1999)

Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines (¥1700)

Supermarket Simulator Pro (¥1499)

Warzone Chronicles 2 (¥1499)

10-Second Ghost (¥1470)

Aidan in Danger (¥1400)

Customers from Hell (¥1200: Tuesday)

Absolute Fear -Aooni- (¥1200)

GoobnBalloons DX (¥1200)

International 3 Hint Quiz (¥980)

EggConsole Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes PC8801-mkIISR (¥880)

Pixel Game Maker Series The Willow Man (¥880)

Dare to Spread (¥799)

Samurai Kento (¥780: Friday)

Road Defense: Outsiders (¥720)

Line Time (¥680)

Kiki - A Vibrant 3D Platformer (¥600)

Moe Waifu H Genius (¥600)

Downfall (¥580)

Make It! Crepe (¥500)

Children's Court Quiz (¥420)

East Japan vs West Japan Quiz (¥420)

Bubble Blaster DX (¥299)

Alian Planet (¥200)