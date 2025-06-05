They blame "market conditions" because it wouldn't be right to attribute it to "living next door to a drunken elephant".

The continued financial uncertainty between Canada and the United States is going to cause increases on Switch 1 games, hardware, and services north of the 49th parallel at some point, according to a press statement from Nintendo of Canada.

In the statement, it is announced that "Pricing for the original Nintendo Switch family of systems and products in Canada will change based on market conditions", mentioning all three versions of the Switch 1 and accessories, as well as games, Switch Online memberships, and even Amiibo pricing. More details will be announced on August 1.

Current hardware pricing for Switch hardware in Canada is (approximately) $260 for the Switch Lite, $400 for the LCD Switch, and $450 for the OLED (plus a minimum 5% sales tax), with game and NSO pricing ranging from $15 - $20 over US MSRP. The exchange rate as of press time for the Canadian dollar against the greenback is $0.7334, which although only down slightly from the March 2017 launch of the console is likely to be affected by a new trade deal being negotiated between Canada and the United States.

For comparison to Switch 2, Canadian system prices are $630 and $700 for Switch 2 standalone / Mario Kart World bundle, World itself has an MSRP / eShop price of $110, and Donkey Kong Bananza's preorder MSRP is $100.