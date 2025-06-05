Super Mario Strikers Scores July 3 Release In Switch 2 GameCube Library

Guaranteed to have better officiating than your average CONCACAF match.

The Switch 2 is scoring a brace with the first addition to the GameCube library next week.

Nintendo has dropped a trailer tonight confirming that Super Mario Strikers (2005) will take to the NSO pitch on July 3. It isn't clear if the GameCube library will have the same update cadence as with the other NSO libraries, where the update would fall the night before in North America. Regardless, the trailer is below:

Reviewing the original game in 2005, Mike Sklens gave the game a 9 for Planet GameCube and concluded "If you’ve got the friends to play it with, Super Mario Strikers delivers in spades".