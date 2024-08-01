Other News From The Partner Showcase

Some of this might have already come out.
Other announcements from the Partner Showcase portion of today's doubleheader:
- The Switch will get its goat today as Goat Simulator 3 is available digitally now, while a physical version will follow in November.
- A Disney Dreamlight Valley event will begin next Wednesday (Sept. 4).
- Epic Mickey: Rebrushed had a demo come out ahead of its September 24 launch
- The next season of 2K's Star Wars: Hunters will kick off on September 26.
- Children's game specialists Outright Games announced Spongebob Squarepants: The Patrick Star Game for October 4
- Preorders are now open for the HD-2D Dragon Quest III, which will also add a "Monster Wrangler" vocation on November 14
- Lego Horizon Adventure was in a late sizzle reel with just a "holiday" date, though a listing on Sony's website listed the game for November 14
- A pair of MySims games - the original and MySims: Kingdom - will be bundled together by EA for November 19 launch
- A trilogy of games in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R franchise (the "Legends of the Zone" trilogy) will launch in November.
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 was announced for this winter, along with a free update to Security Breach called simply "Ruin"
- A remastered version of Tales of Graces F (the PS3 version of a game that also released in a fashion on the Wii) was shown for January 17 release, with previous DLC included
- Footage of Civilization 7 (February 11) was shown following its appearances at Gamescom
- The newest title in the Rune Factory series ("Guardians of Azuma" will sprout next spring
- Dear Villagers announced a hoverboard-based 3d action game in Star Overdrive, which will be out in 2025.
- Also in 2025 is Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land, the start of a new trilogy in the action RPG/crafting series.