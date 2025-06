Roll out

Nintendo has confirmed via their Nintendo Today app that Drag X Drive will be released on August 14, 2025. For the moment Drag X Drive is only listed as a digital title. It was previously shown off during Nintendo's Switch 2 Direct. It is a wheelchair based basketball game controlled via the Switch 2's mouse mode.

[UPDATE]

Nintendo has now also confirmed pricing on Drag X Drive via their website. The game will be priced at $19.99.