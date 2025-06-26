Nintendo Downloads - June 26, 2025

Featuring a game with a playable character who racked up massive school debt and became a mercenary, which I think we can all relate to.

For the second week in a row we have a cross-gen game from a 3rd party with no apparent upgrade path beyond "full price, sucka" - Raidou Remastered last week, now Tamagotchi Plaza. Except Raidou was the same price on both, and though Switch 2 pricing isn't confirmed for Plaza outside Japan, it's still markedly more expensive for Switch 2 there, so... maybe?

Others hitting this week include Front Mission 3, the Locomoto game you might have seen in one of the last Directs, and we'll have reviews of Ruffy and the Riverside and Against the Storm later this week. But we're coming into the week with more than 40+ games on Switch 1 still and we probably won't see a slowdown until the calendar turns over to 2026.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Konami's early tank game Strategy X was the Archives game, and the Gex Trilogy was hidden on the Switch 2 eShop due to being completely unplayable - which doesn't explain why it's still listed on Switch 1.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE WITHOUT JAPANESE: Absolutely not, its increased price is due to the fact that it's an entire trilogy but the main game text is still in Japanese and it's a comedy RPG series.

North America

Switch 2

Tamagotchi Plaza (US$?/C$?: Friday)

Switch 1

Tamagotchi Plaza ($39.99/$53.49: Friday)

Front Mission 3 ($34.99/$47.70)

Locomoto ($29.99/$49.99)

Against The Storm ($29.99/$39.99)

Once Upon A Puppet ($24.99/$32.99: Wednesday)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Anvil Saga ($19.99/$26.99)

Ruffy and the Riverside ($19.99/$27.31)

Until Then ($19.99/$25.99)

Oirbo ($17.49/$22.99)

Robot Girl's Dream -RobotBattleChampionship- ($16.99/$21.99)

Arisen Force: Life Devotee ($15.99/$22.26: Tuesday)

EggConsole Mado Monogotari 1-2-3 MSX ($15.26/$20.93)

Bambas ($14.99/$19.49: Friday)

Fast Striker EX ($14.95/$20.00)

An Aisling ($13.50/$18.48)

How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine ($12.99/$17.99: Tuesday)

Boxville 2 ($12.99/$17.99)

CarGo! ($12.99/$17.99)

Klaus Lee - Thunderballs ($12.99/$17.99)

Sushi vs Burger Race ($12.00/$10.79)

Cozy Gardener Simulator ($11.99/$16.99: Tuesday)

Retro Drive Revamped ($9.99/$12.99)

Statis ($9.99/$11.99)

Mind & Sight Spot The Difference Workout ($8.99/$11.49)

Parry Nightmare ($6.99/$8.99: Wednesday)

Exo-Calibre ($6.99/$8.49: Wednesday)

Hole Digging Master ($6.99/$9.99)

Zombie Overloaded ($6.99/$9.99)

Crayon Dino ($6.10/$8.30)

Cozy Cove ($5.99/$5.99: Sunday)

Cult vs Gal ($5.99/$8.19)

Pro Roulette ($5.99/$6.99: Friday)

Bee Flowers: Save the Garden ($4.99/$6.83: Tuesday)

Minos Dungeon ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

A Bibelot: Y-Break ($4.99/$6.99)

Floor Plan Puzzle (Red Room Simulator) ($4.99/$4.99)

Dark Dolls ($3.40/$4.66)

Block Party DX! ($2.99/$3.99)

Merge World Alchemist ($1.00/$1.40)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Dongmak Beach ($1.00/$1.39)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Rune Factory 4 Special is 70% off until June 28. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Tamagotchi Plaza (US$?/C$?: Friday)

Switch 1

Tamagotchi Plaza (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Front Mission 3 (€34.99/£31.49)

Against The Storm (€29.99/£24.99)

Locomoto (€29.99/£24.99)

Once Upon A Puppet (€24.99/£21.99: Wednesday)

Carswheels (€19.99/£17.99: Sunday)

Anvil Saga (€19.99/£17.99)

Ruffy and the Riverside (€19.99/£14.71)

Until Then (€19.99/£17.99)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 (€17.73/£15.89: Wednesday)

Oirbo (€17.49/£15.79: Wednesday)

Arisen Force: Life Devotee (€15.99/£14.50: Tuesday)

Bambas (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Fast Striker EX (€13.95/£12.49)

EggConsole Mado Monogotari 1-2-3 MSX (€13.42/£12.09)

How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine (€12.99/£10.99: Tuesday)

CarGo! (€12.99/£12.99)

Boxville 2 (€12.99/£11.69)

Klaus Lee - Thunderballs (€12.99/£11.69)

Sushi vs Burger Race (€12.00/£6.07)

Cozy Gardener Simulator (€11.99/£11.99: Tuesday)

Agarta (€11.99/£10.79)

Robot Girl's Dream -RobotBattleChampionship- (€11.70/£10.49)

Statis (€9.99/£8.99)

Mind & Sight Spot The Difference Workout (€7.99/£7.99)

Exo-Calibre (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Hole Digging Master (€6.99/£5.49: Wednesday)

Parry Nightmare (€6.89/£5.89: Wednesday)

Zombie Overloaded (€6.99/£6.29)

Crayon Dino (€5.50/£4.99)

Cozy Cove (€5.99/£4.99: Sunday)

Pro Roulette (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Cult vs Gal (€5.20/£4.69)

Bee Flowers: Save the Garden (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Floor Plan Puzzle (Red Room Simulator) (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Minos Dungeon (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

A Bibelot: Y-Break (€4.99/£4.49)

Dark Dolls (€3.09/£2.79)

Masala Drive (€2.99/£2.70)

Block Party DX! (€2.99/£2.59)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Dongmak Beach (€1.00/£0.89)

Merge World Alchemist (€1.00/£0.89)

Japan

Switch 2

Tamagotchi Plaza (¥6930)

Switch 1

Calamity Angels: Special Delivery (¥8580)

Bitter Smile (¥7810)

Master of Monsters SSB (¥7678)

Tamagotchi Plaza (¥5940)

Front Mission 3 (¥3999)

Against The Storm (¥3980)

Xuan Yuan Sword 7 (¥3850)

Once Upon A Puppet (¥3300)

To Heart (¥3080)

Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebound (¥2999)

Far Land Saga Saturn Tribute (¥2970)

Far Land Saga II Saturn Tribute (¥2970)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 (¥2889)

Anvil Saga (¥2390)

Oirbo (¥2350)

Arisen Force: Life Devotee (¥2200)

EggConsole Mado Monogotari 1-2-3 MSX (¥2200)

Rusty Rangers (¥2000)

Robot Girl's Dream -RobotBattleChampionship- (¥1900)

Boxville 2 (¥1870)

How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine (¥1850: Tuesday)

Klaus Lee - Thunderballs (¥1800)

Cozy Gardener Simulator (¥1699)

Ascendant (¥1474)

Princess Pomu and the 5 Moons (¥1400)

Sushi vs Burger Race (¥1200)

Zombie Overloaded (¥1200)

Hole Digging Master (¥1039)

Differences In Masterpieces (¥980)

Quick Press General Knowledge Quiz (¥980)

Parry Nightmare (¥880)

A Bibelot: Y-Break (¥860)

Cult vs Gal (¥800)

Exo-Calibre (¥800)

Dark Dolls (¥500)

Floor Plan Puzzle (Red Room Simulator) (¥500)

Ratshaker (¥500)

Candivity (¥420: Friday)

Merge World Alchemist (¥400)

The Final Payphone (¥400)

Block Party DX! (¥299)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Dongmak Beach (¥100)