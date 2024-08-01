Indie World Presentation Drops New Games, Demos

What can you go get right now?
- The closer for the Indie World featured critically acclaimed high-speed platformer Pizza Tower, making its console debut today.
- The showcase kicked off with a new free update for Balatro known as the Friends of Jimbo update, which crosses the card game over with The Witcher III, Dave the Diver, Vampire Survivors and Among Us.
- Peglin is a roguelike game loosely based on pachinko from Red Nexus Games - previously released on PC, it will be out today on Switch as a timed exclusive.
- Pico Park 2 is a side-scrolling puzzle game featuring up to eight players trying to find keys to escape up to 60 levels.
- 3D platformer Europa (October 11) has a demo available today on the eShop.