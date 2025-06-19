Nintendo To Discontinue Switch 1 Game Voucher Program At End Of January 2026

So there's still time to backdoor into an inexpensive Legends Z-A and the upgrade to Switch 2.

A perk of Switch Online which was already not to be available on Switch 2 will soon be departing for the original Switch as well.

Nintendo's FAQ page for the Switch Online Game Vouchers has updated to indicate that the program will be discontinued on January 31, 2026 at 2:59 a.m. EST (January 30, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. PST). The 1 year requirement for use of vouchers will remain, meaning the latest the vouchers can be cashed in is the same dates and times in 2027.

Introduced in 2019, the US$99.99 or equivalent vouchers allow for two first party retail games to be purchased on the eShop by a Switch Online member. In North America, they were only available for a few months at their introduction before being reactivated in February 2023 (prior to the announcement of the US$69.99 MSRP for The Legend of Zelda; Tears of the Kingdom), while they have been available in Europe and Japan without interruption.