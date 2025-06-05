Arc System Works Announces Switch 2 Adventure Game, New Switch 1 Games

You thought it was Hotel Dusk, but nope - it's a little more subdued than that.

A summer showcase from Arc System Works has dropped some new Switch family announcements.

ASW will enter the adventure genre this summer with Dear me, I was..., a rotoscoped adventure game that uses the Switch 2's mouse controls at points to tell the story of a woman's life. The preview trailer, showing off the technology and some bits of gameplay, is below:

The Switch 1 will receive versions of arcade brawler Double Dragon Revive (on top of PlayStation, Xbox, and PC versions) on October 23, and ASW will publish Taito's newest Bubble Bobble title "Bubble Bobble: Sugar Dungeons" this winter outside of Japan. (Taito will publish domestically.)