Nintendo Downloads - July 10, 2025

The publisher of this week's big game (and their compatriots) need to realize the only things that support infinite growth are the Switch 1's release count and cancer.

It's a great week for retro compilations this week, including one featured in a Direct around the start of Nintendo's current fiscal year, with a couple of great games in one package with whomp-ass music. Coming out Friday is... Patapon 1+2 Replay!

No? OK, what about the System Shock 2 anniversary remaster and another new take on Missile Command, both from Atari or imprints thereof? Oh... wait, you want a game from a troubled company who is prone to screwing people over. And we have that too with Cats Away, the newest thing being put out by Nicalis so they don't have to answer questions about 90s Arcade Racer.

...gods, you're persistent. OK, fine. Tony Hawk 3+4 comes out this week (even on Switch 2). But given that it comes from subprime lender Microsoft, a company that is taking after the late, great Sabu in being suicidal, homicidal, and genocidal, I think you can understand the reluctance given that they own Activision because some lawyers at the US Federal Trade Commission were overworked beyond belief.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Both Switch 1 and 2 got Air Combat 22, which was actually discussed on this week's episode of RFN.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: It's an expanded version of the shooter Zanac, so if it's not...

North America

Switch 2

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 (US$49.99/C$66.99: Friday)

Switch 2

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 ($49.99/$66.99: Friday)

Cats Away ($29.99/$39.99)

System Shock 2 25th Anniversary Remaster ($29.99/$38.99)

Patapon 1+2 Replay ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Bendy and the Dark Revival ($29.99/$33.99: Friday)

Ice Princess Crystals ($19.99/$24.99: Sunday)

Missile Command Delta ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Everdeep Aurora ($19.99/$26.99)

Best Served Cold ($17.99/$19.99)

Our Summer Festival 2 ($16.50/$15.81)

Hogtie ($12.99/$17.90)

Scholar's Mate ($12.49/$19.99)

Racing Rebels Mud Clash ($10.99/$16.59: Tuesday)

Bad End Theater ($9.99/$13.99)

Fiz and the Rainbow Planet ($9.99/$13.49)

Islanders: New Shores ($9.99/$13.49)

Fishing Simulator 2025 ($8.99/$12.99: Saturday)

Shopkeeper Simulator ($7.99/$10.97: Friday)

Canine ($7.99/$10.96: Friday)

Colorizing: Satisfaction ($6.99/$8.99)

Flora and Fang: Guardians of the Vampire Garden ($6.99/$8.99)

EggConsole Zanac EX MSX2 ($6.49/$7.34)

Griffin ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

3 Card Poker ($5.99/$6.99: Friday)

Tiny Pixels Vol. 2 - Stormy Knights ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

3 On 3 Soccer ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Miko Girls ($3.40/$4.66)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Baegun Lake ($1.00/$1.37: Sunday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Buk-ri Dock ($1.00/$1.39)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Square Enix sale until the 17th has games like Nier: Automata and Octopath Traveller II at a record 60% off. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

Switch 1

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

Cats Away (€29.99/£26.99)

System Shock 2 25th Anniversary Remaster (€29.99/£)

Patapon 1+2 Replay (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Bendy and the Dark Revival (€24.99/£22.99: Friday)

Ice Princess Crystals (€19.99/£19.99: Sunday)

Missile Command Delta (€19.5/£16.75: Tuesday)

Best Served Cold (€17.99/£14.99: Wednesday)

Everdeep Aurora (€17.99/£15.99)

Our Summer Festival 2 (€16.50/£8.53)

Hogtie (€12.99/£11.69)

Scholar's Mate (€12.49/£10.00)

Racing Rebels Mud Clash (€10.99/£9.89: Monday)

Bad End Theater (€9.99/£9.99)

Fiz and the Rainbow Planet (€9.99/£8.99)

Islanders: New Shores (€9.99/£7.99)

Fishing Simulator 2025 (€8.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Canine (€7.99/£7.00: Friday)

Shopkeeper Simulator (€7.99/£7.2: Friday)

Flora and Fang: Guardians of the Vampire Garden (€6.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Colorizing: Satisfaction (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

3 Card Poker (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Griffin (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

EggConsole Zanac EX MSX2 (€5.59/£5.39)

Tiny Pixels Vol. 2 - Stormy Knights (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

3 On 3 Soccer (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)

Miko Girls (€3.09/£2.79)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Baegun Lake (€1.00/£0.89: Sunday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Buk-ri Dock (€1.00/£0.89)

Japan

Switch 2

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 (¥?: Friday)

Switch 1

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 (¥?: Friday)

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II (¥4389)

Patapon 1+2 Replay (¥3960)

Irem Collection Vol 3 (¥3520)

Bendy and the Dark Revival (¥3090)

Missile Command Delta (¥2300)

Song and the Forest: Monster House (¥2200)

Best Served Cold (¥1990)

Hogtie (¥1850)

Our Summer Festival 2 (¥1650)

Islanders: New Shores (¥1210)

Fiz and the Rainbow Planet (¥1200)

Colorizing: Satisfaction (¥999)

Flora and Fang: Guardians of the Vampire Garden (¥999)

Griffin (¥990: Friday)

Multiple Choice Social Studies Quiz (¥980)

EggConsole Zanac EX MSX2 (¥880)

Farm Land (¥750: Saturday)

Tiny Pixels Vol. 2 - Stormy Knights (¥600)

Miko Girls (¥500)

3 On 3 Soccer (¥490)

Find The Fish (¥420)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Buk-ri Dock (¥100)