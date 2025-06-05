Capcom Announces Updates For Kunitsu-Gami And Next Street Fighter 6 DLC Release Date

...it's still weird that the latter of those is tax deductible.

Capcom's summer showcase today, although not entirely focused on new Switch 2 software (that we know of) did provide some updates on Switch 2 games already launched.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess has added a new free update for "Otherworldly Ventures", a game mode in which random upgrades are provided and the player must survive as long as possible with an endless wave of enemies. An update scheduled for July to celebrate the anniversary of the original release (July 19, 2024) will add a "Yashichi Waves" tailsman that remixes some of the game's music into 8-bit renditions.

The first character for the third wave of Street Fighter 6 DLC will launch on August 6, and it will be Sagat - the boss of the original Fighting Street and a longtime fan favourite. An update battle pass will be provided for free on July 4 called the "Sagat Arrives" pass to celebrate the launch.