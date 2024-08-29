Nintendo Downloads - August 29, 2024

Featuring only a minor case of executive overreach.

Things we missed last week: Taito's The Ninja Kids in the Archives, and a late entry for Star Trader (wait, Falcom made a shooter?) in the EggConsole line.

In words I never thought I'd write in this space even after a shocking remake, we have a new entry in the Famicom Detective Club series this week with Emio - The Smiling Man: the demo is out now and should have four parts by the time the game unlocks proper Thursday morning. The other big one, also due Thursday, is Partner Showcase star Gundam Breaker 4: remember when building your mech that the red ones are three times faster.

Smaller things this week: Friend of the pod Gori: Cuddly Carnage drops Thursday (video preview here, demo also available), as well as the long-awaited (and randomly hard as balls in co-op?) Shadow of the Ninja Reborn. There's even a double shot of EggConsole with the second scenario of Xanadu.

North America

Gundam Breaker 4 (US$59.99/C$79.99)

Monster Jam Showdown ($49.99/$66.99)

Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club ($49.99/$64.99)

Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Party Dash ($44.99/$59.99: Friday)

WitchSpring R ($39.99/$54.99)

Leo: The Firefighter Cat ($24.99/$34.99)

Gori: Cuddly Carnage ($21.99/$30.00)

Crypt Custodian ($19.99/$26.99: Tuesday)

Shadow of the Ninja Reborn ($19.99/$27.49)

Valfaris: Mecha Therion ($19.99/$27.49)

Can of Wormholes ($19.99/$25.99)

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire ($19.99/$25.99)

Depths of Sanity ($19.99/$22.99)

Date Z ($14.99/$20.60: Friday)

Bedrotting ($14.99/$20.45: Friday)

Fly Fly ($11.99/$15.99: Monday)

Island Survival: Craft, Build, Grow ($11.99/$16.50: Friday)

Marble Abduction! Patti Hattu ($11.79/$14.99)

The Backrooms: Survival ($10.99/$13.99)

Shadowblade Knight Symphony ($9.99/$16.99: Sunday)

MFC - Midnight Fight Club ($9.99/$13.99)

Koi-Koi Japan ($9.99/$12.99)

Ninja 1 & II ($9.99/$12.99)

Fragrant Story and Papaya's Path ($7.99/$10.99: Monday)

Uboat Attack ($7.99/$10.75: Friday)

Ruthless Carnage Hotline ($7.99/$10.99: Saturday)

EggConsole Xanadu Scenario II PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

SokoPenguin ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Survivor Heroes ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Forests, Fields, and Fortresses ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Quackjump ($3.99/$5.49: Monday)

Kamitsubaki City Ensemble ($3.99/not releasing: Wednesday)

Bubble Blaster DX ($3.99/$5.99)

Dice Make 10! ($3.99/$4.99)

Fruit Attack! ($3.99/$5.49: Saturday)

Purrfect Rescue ($2.99/$3.99)

Revealed Later

Goat Simulator 3 ($29.99/$38.99: Tuesday)

Castlevania Dominus Collection ($24.99/$33.49: Tuesday)

Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story ($20.00/$25.00: Tuesday)

Peglin ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

Pizza Tower ($19.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Super Dark Deception ($17.99/$14.99: Friday)

Nour: Play With Your Food ($9.99/$12.99)

Pico Park 2 ($8.99/$10.99: Tuesday)

Sugoi Girls: Sassy Heroine ($8.99/$12.49)

The Meating ($7.99/$10.63)

Q2 Humanity ($6.80/not released: Tuesday)

Hentai Paradise Vol 4 ($5.99/$5.99)

Pixel Boy 2 - The Castle Revenge ($5.99/$7.99)

Animal Tower Battle ($3.49/$4.99: Tuesday)

Ninja Girls: Kunoichi Puzzle ($3.40-/$4.66)

Helix Fruit Jump ($2.99/$4.99: Monday)

Lost Balloons: Airy Mates ($2.99/$3.89)

Finger Cuts ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)

Archives

Finalizer Super Transformation ($7.99/$9.87)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A broad indie sale has Untitled Goose Game honking its way to half off until September 5, and in celebration of new reveals for future Switch successor game Monster Hunter Wilds the Monster Hunter Switch main games are 75% off until the 10th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Gundam Breaker 4 (€59.99/£49.99)

Monster Jam Showdown (€49.99/£44.99)

Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club (€49.99/£39.99)

Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Party Dash (€44.99/£39.99: Friday)

WitchSpring R (€39.99/£35.99: Wednesday)

Leo: The Firefighter Cat (€24.99/£19.99)

Gori: Cuddly Carnage (€21.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Crypt Custodian (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Depths of Sanity (€19.99/£17.99)

Shadow of the Ninja Reborn (€19.99/£17.99)

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire (€19.99/£16.75)

Can of Wormholes (€19.50/£16.75)

Valfaris: Mecha Therion (€18.50/£16.50)

Super Dark Deception (€16.29/£14.99: Friday)

Date Z (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Fly Fly (€11.99/£10.79: Monday)

Island Survival: Craft, Build, Grow (€11.99/£11.99: Friday)

Marble Abduction! Patti Hattu (€11.79/£10.49: Wednesday)

Shadowblade Knight Symphony (€9.99/£9.99: Sunday)

Koi-Koi Japan (€9.75/£8.70)

Ninja 1 & II (€8.99/£8.09)

Uboat Attack (€7.99/£7.20: Friday)

Ruthless Carnage Hotline (€7.99/£7.99: Saturday)

Fragrant Story and Papaya's Path (€6.99/£5.99: Monday)

EggConsole Xanadu Scenario II PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

SokoPenguin (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Forests, Fields, and Fortresses (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Survivor Heroes (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Quackjump (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)

Kamitsubaki City Ensemble (€3.99/£3.39: Wednesday)

Bubble Blaster DX (€3.99/£3.49)

Fruit Attack! (€3.99/£3.59: Saturday)

Dice Make 10! (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)

Purrfect Rescue (€2.99/£2.69)

Revealed Later

Goat Simulator 3 (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

Castlevania Dominus Collection (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story (€20.00/£17.99: Tuesday)

Peglin (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Pizza Tower (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Nour: Play With Your Food (€9.49/£7.99)

Sugoi Girls: Sassy Heroine (€8.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Pico Park 2 (€7.49/£7.49: Tuesday)

The Meating (€7.36/£6.49)

Q2 Humanity (€7.01/£6.29: Tuesday)

Pixel Boy 2 - The Castle Revenge (€4.99/£4.49)

Ninja Girls: Kunoichi Puzzle (€3.10-/£2.99)

Animal Tower Battle (€2.99/£2.69: Tuesday)

Lost Balloons: Airy Mates (€2.99/£2.69)

Finger Cuts (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)

Archives

Finalizer Super Transformation (€6.99/£6.29)

Japan

My9Swallows TopStars League (¥8580)

Gundam Breaker 4 (¥8470)

Everlasting Flowers: Where There Is A Will, There Is A Way (¥6930)

Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club (¥6500)

Kamibako: Mythology of Cube (¥6380)

Monster Jam Showdown (¥5830)

WitchSpring R (¥4950)

Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Party Dash (¥4840)

Shadow of the Ninja Reborn (¥4400)

Badminton Time (¥3200)

Depths of Sanity (¥3000)

Memento Memoria: The Abandoned Neverland (¥2970)

Can of Wormholes (¥2300)

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire (¥2300)

The Rising Sun Marriage: Episode Lia (¥1980)

Super Rewind or Die (¥1400)

Ruthless Carnage Hotline (¥1299)

Koi-Koi Japan (¥980)

Sengoku Period Quiz Battle (¥980)

Survivor Heroes (¥899)

EggConsole Xanadu Scenario II PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

The Knight's Path (¥799)

Forests, Fields, and Fortresses (¥780)

SokoPenguin (¥600)

Dice Make 10! (¥500)

Purrfect Rescue (¥450)

Kamitsubaki City Ensemble (¥440)

Brain Training: Letter Search (¥420)

Learn Through Quizzes: The Art of War (¥420)

Revealed Later

Go Hell Go Tsuki Otoshiko (¥7700)

Goat Simulator 3 (¥3850: Tuesday)

Leo: The Firefighter Cat (¥3750)

Gori: Cuddly Carnage (¥3520)

Crypt Custodian (¥2860: Tuesday)

Farewell North (¥2800)

Castlevania Dominus Collection (¥2750: Tuesday)

Super Dark Deception (¥2649: Friday)

Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story (¥2480: Tuesday)

Peglin (¥2300: Tuesday)

Pizza Tower (¥2160: Tuesday)

Fly Fly (¥1699)

Gems of Magic: Father's Day (¥1599)

Season Match HD (¥1599)

Ninja 1 & II (¥1500)

MFC - Midnight Fight Club (¥1499)

World War: Fury Wave (¥1400)

Nour: Play With Your Food (¥1100)

Q2 Humanity (¥999: Tuesday)

Spirited Away Mystery: Missing Detective (¥980)

Sugoi Girls: Exotic Egypt (¥899)

Pixel Boy 2 - The Castle Revenge (¥890)

Finalizer Super Transformation (¥838)

Hentai Paradise Vol 4 (¥777)

Love Island (¥770)

Bubble Bobble Final (¥660: Tuesday)

Animal Tower Battle (¥500: Tuesday)

Ninja Girls: Kunoichi Puzzle (¥500)

Lost Balloons: Airy Mates (¥350)

Musical Vibes (¥350)

Fruit Attack! (¥300)