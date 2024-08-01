Konami Announces Castlevania DS Collection And Updates Suikoden Remasters Status

Does Sony have a blood pact with Konami that makes it so we'll never see Symphony of the Night on a Nintendo system?

Konami has continued their quest to bring more of their old games to modern platforms with a newly announced compilation out today and an update on a long-awaited one.

The Castlevania DominuS Collection compiles the three DS Castlevania exploration games (Dawn of Sorrow, Aria of Sorrow, Order of Ecclesia) as well as the original and remastered versions of arcade game Haunted Castle. This collection is available now on the eShop.

Konami also updated the status of remasters of the first two Suikoden RPGs, which are due in one package in March of 2025. The battle system will include options for auto-battling as well as a speedup of up to 4x.