Konami Announces Castlevania DS Collection And Updates Suikoden Remasters Status

by Donald Theriault - August 27, 2024, 11:04 am EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo Direct

Does Sony have a blood pact with Konami that makes it so we'll never see Symphony of the Night on a Nintendo system?

Konami has continued their quest to bring more of their old games to modern platforms with a newly announced compilation out today and an update on a long-awaited one.

The Castlevania DominuS Collection compiles the three DS Castlevania exploration games (Dawn of Sorrow, Aria of Sorrow, Order of Ecclesia) as well as the original and remastered versions of arcade game Haunted Castle. This collection is available now on the eShop.

Konami also updated the status of remasters of the first two Suikoden RPGs, which are due in one package in March of 2025. The battle system will include options for auto-battling as well as a speedup of up to 4x.

Talkback

Luigi Dude38 minutes ago

Fuck yeah that Castlevania Collection announcement just made my day.  Dawn of Sorrow and Order of Ecclesia are my favorite IGA vania titles so this is great new.  Still got a lot of stuff in my backlog right now I'm trying to finish up, but this Collection will make a great month of gaming early next year.

