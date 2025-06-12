WWE 2K25 Acknowledges July 23 Release Date

Hopefully a better effort than the December to Dismember-esque WWE game on the original Switch.

WWE will enter the Switch 2 squared circle in just a few weeks.

Preorders went live earlier today for the first WWE-licensed game on a Nintendo console since 2017, with WWE 2K25 launching on July 23. Three versions will be available: a standard edition for US$69.99, a $99.99 "Deadman" edition featuring WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, and a $129.99 "Bloodline" edition centered around future Akuma Roman Reigns and the "Bloodline" faction which had dominated WWE programming for most of this decade.

A roster of over 300 competitors across the three main WWE "brands" (centered around the Raw, Smackdown, and NXT programs) will be included as well as a new "Island" mode.