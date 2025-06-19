Co-op Puzzle Series We Were Here Landing On Switch This Year

A more puzzle focused party for two.

A popular PC puzzle series is coming to Switch this year.

Three games in the "We Were Here" series - We Were Here, We Were Here Too, and We Were Here Together - will be available on Switch sometime this year. Whether they will come together or separately has not been announced; the original game is also free for download on Steam so it may be available that way on Switch.

The trilogy involves a pair of explorers in Antarctica who have to communicate via walkie-talkie to solve puzzles. Local co-op and online play (with voice chat) will be options for play.