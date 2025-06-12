Switch Online Renewal Process Reveals New Canadian Pricing Of Online Services

And as expected, it's going up.

Canadians were warned to expect price "adjustments" on Switch 1 hardware/software and other services yesterday, but it appears the eShop has already lifted the curtain on the new Switch Online pricing.

Attempting to renew or purchase a Switch Online subscription via the eShop automatically reveals renewal pricing due to enabling automatic renewal, which has revealed the intended pricing for at least NSO. The prices are:

Individual 1 month basic: $6 (from $5)

Individual 3 months: $12 (from $10)

Individual 1 year: $30 (from $25)

Family 1 year: $50 (from $45)

Individual 1 year Expansion Pack: $70 (from $64)

Family 1 year Expansion Pack: $110 (from $100)

(All prices rounded to nearest dollar.) This indicates a roughly 10-20% increase in Switch Online pricing depending on the tenure and package purchased.