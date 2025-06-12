We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Switch Online Renewal Process Reveals New Canadian Pricing Of Online Services

by Donald Theriault - July 1, 2025, 6:20 pm EDT
Source: Nintendo eShop

And as expected, it's going up.

Canadians were warned to expect price "adjustments" on Switch 1 hardware/software and other services yesterday, but it appears the eShop has already lifted the curtain on the new Switch Online pricing.

Attempting to renew or purchase a Switch Online subscription via the eShop automatically reveals renewal pricing due to enabling automatic renewal, which has revealed the intended pricing for at least NSO. The prices are:

  • Individual 1 month basic: $6 (from $5)
  • Individual 3 months: $12 (from $10)
  • Individual 1 year: $30 (from $25)
  • Family 1 year: $50 (from $45)
  • Individual 1 year Expansion Pack: $70 (from $64)
  • Family 1 year Expansion Pack: $110 (from $100)

(All prices rounded to nearest dollar.) This indicates a roughly 10-20% increase in Switch Online pricing depending on the tenure and package purchased.

