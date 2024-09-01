Episode 890: Disembodied Voices Should Stick Together

And yet there is no one to support me when I have to add 2,000 related games to this article.

With this week's dual Indie World Showcase and Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase (00:00:00), there was a lot for us to talk about. We were actually a bit reserved, turning 40 minutes of Direct content into only 90 minutes of podcast content.

We do provide some impressions of Castlevania Dominus Collection (00:44:26) somewhere in the middle.

After a break, we knock out a bit of additional New Business. Greg drills into part of that Dominus Collection content with the Haunted Castle Revisited (01:30:12). Jon remains old, with impressions of Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord (01:43:42). Guillaume is still mid-Yakuza 0 (01:57:22). He also leads a talk about the demo for Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, and the demo for Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn (02:07:19).

