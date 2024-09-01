Episode 890: Disembodied Voices Should Stick Together

And yet there is no one to support me when I have to add 2,000 related games to this article.
With this week's dual Indie World Showcase and Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase (00:00:00), there was a lot for us to talk about. We were actually a bit reserved, turning 40 minutes of Direct content into only 90 minutes of podcast content.
We do provide some impressions of Castlevania Dominus Collection (00:44:26) somewhere in the middle.
After a break, we knock out a bit of additional New Business. Greg drills into part of that Dominus Collection content with the Haunted Castle Revisited (01:30:12). Jon remains old, with impressions of Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord (01:43:42). Guillaume is still mid-Yakuza 0 (01:57:22). He also leads a talk about the demo for Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, and the demo for Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn (02:07:19).
Email me, I'm lonely.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette . The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "Cross Your Heart" from Haunted Castle: Revisited, part of Castlevania Dominus Collection. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Konami Digital Entertainment.