Nintendo Downloads - July 3, 2025

The first week of Q3 is always a quiet one (thanks to Canada Day and to a lesser extent July 4) but this one seems especially slow. There's no Switch 2 releases this week before we go on a bit of a run, and what we have on the OG is kind of slim. There's a new Irem Collection on Wednesday, something based on Slender, and a 3rd game in a series I don't remember us getting the 2nd one of, but apart from that... this is a contractual obligation week until we get to Super Mario Strikers / Mario Smash Football.

At least the shadowdrop count should hopefully be light, based on the starting point.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Early Taito title Crazy Balloon in the Archives.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE WITHOUT JAPANESE KNOWLEDGE: It appears so, as it's more of an action RPG.

North America

Irem Collection Volume 3 (US$24.99/C$34.99: Tuesday)

Slender Threads ($19.99/$27.83)

Poly Bridge 3 ($19.99/$25.99)

No Heroes Here 2 ($19.90/$22.90: Tuesday)

Dead of Darkness ($15.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

Touhou Artificial Dream in Arcadia ($14.99/$19.49)

All The Words She Wrote ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

Ascendant ($9.99/$13.87: Monday)

Dragon Eclipse ($9.99/$13.00: Tuesday)

Aery - Peace of Mind 3 ($9.99/$14.99)

Aery - Titans of the Future ($9.99/$14.99)

Beat of Life ($9.99/$13.99)

Battle Rockets ($9.99/$12.99)

Music Drive: Chase the Beat ($9.99/$12.99)

Escape Game: The Kitty The Vacant Lot ($9.99/$12.49)

Myst House ($9.99/$7.49: Saturday)

Brain Workout! Find the Difference in Classic Art ($8.99/$11.49)

Misdie: Into The Game ($7.99/$10.80: Wednesday)

EggConsole Fray PC-9801 ($7.16/$9.54)

Fool's Pub ($6.99/$9.99)

Into The Emberlands ($6.59/$9.49: Wednesday)

Supermarket Manager 2025 ($5.99/$8.10)

RememPair ($5.00/$6.90: Tuesday)

Pro Blackjack ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Pet Show ($4.99/$6.70: Saturday)

Cryken Part 4 ($1.73/$2.31)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Namyangju-si ($1.00/$1.36: Monday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Gwangju-si ($1.00/$1.38)

Europe

Irem Collection Volume 3 (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Poly Bridge 3 (€19.99/£17.99)

Slender Threads (€19.99/£17.99)

No Heroes Here 2 (€17.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Dead of Darkness (€15.99/£14.49: Wednesday)

Touhou Artificial Dream in Arcadia (€14.79/£13.29)

All The Words She Wrote (€12.99/£11.99: Friday)

Dragon Eclipse (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Beat of Life (€9.99/£8.99)

Music Drive: Chase the Beat (€9.99/£8.99)

Aery - Titans of the Future (€9.62/£8.05)

Escape Game: The Kitty The Vacant Lot (€8.99/£8.09)

Ascendant (€8.94/£7.99: Monday)

Battle Rockets (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Misdie: Into The Game (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

Brain Workout! Find the Difference in Classic Art (€7.99/£7.99)

Fool's Pub (€6.99/£5.49: Wednesday)

Into The Emberlands (€6.59/£5.49: Wednesday)

EggConsole Fray PC-9801 (€6.15/£5.49)

Supermarket Manager 2025 (€5.99/£5.39)

Millionaire Escape (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Pet Show (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

RememPair (€4.37/£3.87: Monday)

Pro Blackjack (€3.99/£3.99)

Cryken Part 4 (€1.74/£1.44)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Namyangju-si (€1.00/£0.89: Monday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Gwangju-si (€1.00/£0.89)

Japan

Slender Threads (¥2920)

Dead of Darkness (¥2000)

No Heroes Here 2 (¥2000)

Aery - Titans of the Future (¥1500)

Lunara: Planet IX (¥1500)

Beat of Life (¥1499)

Into The Emberlands (¥1090)

Fool's Pub (¥1039)

Battle Rockets (¥999)

EggConsole Fray PC-9801 (¥980)

Play and Learn Science Quiz (¥980)

RememPair (¥559)

Help Kids Remember Proverbs (¥420)

Kanji Ability Test For Adults (¥420)

Cryken Part 4 (¥190)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Gwangju-si (¥100)