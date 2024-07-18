Good-Feel's Mystical Ninja Spiritual Successor Receiving Spike Chunsoft Localization September 3

No listing in NA as of yet, but there's a chance of Greg being a harbinger.

A game many never expected to be localized looks like it's coming to the West after all, if an Australian eShop listing is any indication.

A listing for Good-Feel's Mameda no Bakeru - a spiritual successor to Konami's Goemon games that were created by the future founders of Good-Feel - has been spotted in the Australian eShop quoting a localized name of "Bakeru", a release date of September 3 and a regular AUD$60 price tag (with a 10% preorder discount). At current market rates, this would translate to a $40 US price tag. Spike Chunsoft has confirmed they will be publishing the game, and it will release in all Western territories that day.

The irreverent Japanese historical-themed action title has been discussed on Radio Free Nintendo episodes 884 and 885, though Spike Chunsoft has confirmed the Western version will add new attacks and a new boss fight.