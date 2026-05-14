Final Fantasy VII: Revelation, Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake Among Summer Game Fest Reveals

No Bubsy this year, thankfully.
The annual Summer Game Fest presentation started and ended with major games coming to Switch 2 among other platforms.
- The last item in the show was the reveal of Final Fantasy VII: Revelation for Switch 2 next spring. The final part of the remake trilogy, its release coincides with the original FF7's 30th anniversary and promises an even larger open world than Rebirth. Somehow, this will run on Switch 2.
- The first announcement of the show was Resident Evil: Veronica, a remake of the 2000 survival horror game which only previously appeared on the GameCube among Nintendo platforms and has not been released since the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It will release on Switch 2 next year.
- The previously announced Alien Isolation 2 from Sega (via their Creative Assembly group) confirmed a Switch 2 release but no window.
- Also on the Sega front, it's Sonic's 30th anniversary and a new season of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds content was announced including Godzilla and for no explicable reason (apart from checks clearing) Neon Genesis Evangelion. A Sonic-themed version of indie game Pico Park will also be available at a later date.
- A new open world Hot Wheels racing game called "Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush" will be available on Switch 2 on September 24.
- The third Koei Tecmo Attack on Titan game was announced with a Switch 2 release: more information will be given on July 1.
- A new season of Street Fighter 6 content was confirmed, with Final Fantasy VII's Tifa Lockheart among the new playable characters.
- The latest "Elusive Target" for Hitman: World of Assassination will be Wiz Khalifa, which is available now.
- A Switch 2 ad confirmed an August release for 3rd person roguelite shooter Armatus.