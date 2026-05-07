Call Of Duty Makes Legally Mandated Return To Nintendo Platforms With Modern Warfare 4 In October

That's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4" as opposed to "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" which can vote now.

For the first time in thirteen years a Nintendo system is getting its Call of Duty on.

Nintendo is confirming that this year's Call of Duty, "Modern Warfare 4", will release on Switch 2 October 23 - the same day as it releases on PlayStation 5, PC, and the Xbox Series. This is the first Call of Duty on a Nintendo console since 2013's Call of Duty: Ghosts launched on the Wii U.

Call of Duty coming to Nintendo hardware was one of the conditions required for Microsoft* to acquire Activision Blizzard King in 2023