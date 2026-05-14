We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
S2Switch

Puzzle Adventure HOA 2 Announced

by Donald Theriault - June 6, 2026, 11:56 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Southeast Asian Games Showcase

The Southeast Asian Games showcase saved the best bits for the end.

One of the more popular indie games on Switch has a sequel that's headed to Nintendo's sequel.

The last announcement of the Summer Game Fest-aligned Southeast Asian Games Showcase revealed a new trailer for HOA 2, a sequel to the overhead adventure that launched on the original Switch in 2021. The sequel will come out on Switch 2 this fall.

Other announcements from the show were along the lines of DLC: 2025 adventure Until Then will receive DLC called "Afterimages" on June 16, and 2023 brawler GigaBash will have Ultraman DLC later this year.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement