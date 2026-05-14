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Future Games Show Shows More Switch 2 And Switch Games Plus New Vampire Survivors DLC

by Donald Theriault - June 6, 2026, 5:10 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Future Games Show

It's the future's future's future's... wait, we didn't get a Devolver show this year did we?

The last long show of Saturday's parade of presentations, the Future Games Show had much more Switch 2 content than last year's and even some Switch announcements as well.

  • New DLC for Little Nightmares III called "The Backstage" will be available June 12 (the Friday after press date).
  • A Vincent van Gogh exhibition will be available in Sky: Children of Light starting on July 17.
  • Magic-action 3D platformer Duskfade revealed a Switch 2 version alongside an August 13 release date.
  • Co-op platformer Marsupilami 2: Salsa Palombia will release on September 3 for Switch.
  • Skatesterre, a score-chasing skateboarding game starring Dutch skateboarding star Sterre "Surfsterre" Meijer, will be available for Switch 2 later this summer.
  • The next Vampire Survivors DLC called "Legacy of the Bloodmoon" will be available "soon": the developer confirmed an intended price of 80p, which would likely convert to US$0.99.
  • A new Cronos: The New Dawn DLC called "Lazarus" will attempt to revive the game on Switch 2 this fall.
  • The Road of Dust and Sorrow, a pixel art-styled horror game, will be available for Switch 2 later this year.
  • Former VR first person shooter Arizona Sunshine received a traditional version to open the show, with no release date.
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