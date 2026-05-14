Future Games Show Shows More Switch 2 And Switch Games Plus New Vampire Survivors DLC

It's the future's future's future's... wait, we didn't get a Devolver show this year did we?
The last long show of Saturday's parade of presentations, the Future Games Show had much more Switch 2 content than last year's and even some Switch announcements as well.
- New DLC for Little Nightmares III called "The Backstage" will be available June 12 (the Friday after press date).
- A Vincent van Gogh exhibition will be available in Sky: Children of Light starting on July 17.
- Magic-action 3D platformer Duskfade revealed a Switch 2 version alongside an August 13 release date.
- Co-op platformer Marsupilami 2: Salsa Palombia will release on September 3 for Switch.
- Skatesterre, a score-chasing skateboarding game starring Dutch skateboarding star Sterre "Surfsterre" Meijer, will be available for Switch 2 later this summer.
- The next Vampire Survivors DLC called "Legacy of the Bloodmoon" will be available "soon": the developer confirmed an intended price of 80p, which would likely convert to US$0.99.
- A new Cronos: The New Dawn DLC called "Lazarus" will attempt to revive the game on Switch 2 this fall.
- The Road of Dust and Sorrow, a pixel art-styled horror game, will be available for Switch 2 later this year.
- Former VR first person shooter Arizona Sunshine received a traditional version to open the show, with no release date.