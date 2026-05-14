Whole Load Of Games Coming Via Wholesome Direct

And a surprising number of them are cross-platform for Switch owners.
The annual Wholesome Games showcase did slow down slightly this year compared to previous years but there was still plenty of things for Switch 2 and Switch.
- The name checks out for "Deer and Boy", an adventure starring a boy and an ever-growing deer which will be available on Switch June 23.
- Moonlight Peaks, a farming RPG which plays out mostly at night due to your farmer being a vampire, will sprout on Switch 2 and Switch July 7.
- The newest Cozy Grove game, "Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit" is slated for Switch 2 and Switch launch July 15.
- The next day sees the Switch 2/Switch release of town builder Go-Go Town.
- Semi-satirical shop sim Discounty will receive the "People or Profits?" update in July, which will add new endings and ways to run the shop.
- Long-ago announced farm RPG Lou's Lagoon will finally release for Switch on August 27.
- A brief clip of puzzle game Walk the Frog was shown for a September release on Switch.
- The newest Moomin game, Moomin: Midsummer Madness (with the previous release being winter themed) will come out on Switch 2 and Switch sometime in 2026.
- A DLC for The Wandering Village called "The Last Leviathan" was shown, but with no release window.