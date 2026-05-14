Nintendo Direct Announced For June 9

...please hold off on queuing for the Happening Bunker, it's still a mess after the past weekend.

Nintendo is wasting almost no time in following up the weekend's presentation-palooza with a Direct.

The first no-qualifiers-Direct since September 2025 will air tomnorrow at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 1500 CET / 11:30 in Newfoundland. No length qualifier was provided in the Nintendo Today post, but the YouTube video indicates "roughly 50 minutes".

The Direct is expected to include Nintendo's holiday lineup beyond Splatoon Raiders, including an update on Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave.