Several Switch Announcments Made At Sony State Of Play

"No Rest for the Wicked" implies that its own devs are wicked, which ia just wrong.
Sony's second State of Play was one of the first centerpiece presentations on this week's schedule of reveal shows, and it did bring things beyond Rayman Legends: Retold:
- Much like how the original Rayman Legends included Rayman Origins (the predecessor game), Retold will include a full Rayman Origins Enhanced Edition when it launches October 1.
- Also due on October 1 is Dynasty Warriors 3 Remaster for both Switch 2 and the original Switch.
- A new trailer for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis - the Amazon-published, Crystal Dynamics developed remake of the original 1996 Tomb Raider - was accompanied by a February 12, 2027 release date. This will include a Switch 2 version.
- No Rest for the Wicked, the new project from notorious Ori and the Blind Forest / Will of the Wisps developer Moon Studios, will leave Steam Early Access in October 2026: there will be a Switch 2 version at a later date.