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Donkey Kong 64 Cursing Nintendo Classics N64 Library Next Week

by Donald Theriault - May 27, 2026, 9:27 pm EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo

We will not pay all of the human monies for this.

The prototypical collectathon is coming to N64 next week.

Nintendo has confirmed that 1999's Donkey Kong 64 will make its way to the Nintendo Classics library for N64 next week (the trailer below shows June 3, likely the night of June 2 in North America). The game is infamous for having multiple collectables locked to one of the five playable characters in the game.

it is also well known for producing the DK Rap, later used (without credit to composer Grant Kirkhope) in the first animated Super Mario Bros movie.

Talkback

broodwars6 hours ago

I wonder if this release will finally be the one to fix the minigames so the later, harder, versions are actually complete-able without save-scumming. That's been a problem with every re-release this game's had, where the mini-games just run too fast for the time allotted due to IIRC the framerate differences between the original and the re-releases.

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