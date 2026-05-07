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Classic Toy Story Games Coming to Switch and Switch 2

by John Rairdin - June 2, 2026, 12:17 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Atari

To infinity and beyond!

Atari has announced that Digital Eclipse will be releasing a collection of classic Toy Story video games alongside a remaster of the Toy Story 3 video game. They are scheduled for release on October 15, and will release in physical and digital forms on both Switch and Switch 2.

Toy Story: Retro Roundup! includes:

  • Toy Story (1995: Super Nintendo, Genesis, Game Boy)
  • A Bug's Life (1998: Game Boy Color, PlayStation)
  • Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (1999: PlayStation)
  • Toy Story 2 (1999: Game Boy Color)
  • Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (2000: PlayStation, Game Boy Color)
  • Toy Story Racer (2001: PlayStation, Game Boy Color)

Toy Story 3 Complete Edition, will be a modern remaster of 2010’s Toy Story 3.

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