Classic Toy Story Games Coming to Switch and Switch 2

To infinity and beyond!

Atari has announced that Digital Eclipse will be releasing a collection of classic Toy Story video games alongside a remaster of the Toy Story 3 video game. They are scheduled for release on October 15, and will release in physical and digital forms on both Switch and Switch 2.

Toy Story: Retro Roundup! includes:

Toy Story (1995: Super Nintendo, Genesis, Game Boy)

A Bug's Life (1998: Game Boy Color, PlayStation)

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (1999: PlayStation)

Toy Story 2 (1999: Game Boy Color)

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (2000: PlayStation, Game Boy Color)

Toy Story Racer (2001: PlayStation, Game Boy Color)

Toy Story 3 Complete Edition, will be a modern remaster of 2010’s Toy Story 3.