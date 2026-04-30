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Dragon Quest XI Gets Not-Quite-Switch-2-Edition Release, New Dragon Quest Monsters For 40th Anniversary

by Donald Theriault - May 27, 2026, 9:20 am EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Square Enix

And we have a Prime 4 situation on our hands.

Today marks the 40th anniversary of the Dragon Quest series, and there are a few announcements for Switch and Switch 2 to celebrate.

  • Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age will release a "definitive" Switch 2 version on September 24, adding graphics and performance options to the 2019 Switch domestic release. Notably, the game is NOT a Switch 2 edition so there appears to be no discounted upgrade, and the retail version will be a Game Key Card.
  • A new Dragon Quest Monsters title ("The Withered World") based around Dragon Quest V will be released for Switch and Switch 2 "soon".
  • Dragon Quest XII, previously known as "The Flames of Fate", has had a full development reboot and as a result now has the subtitle "Beyond Dreams". No platforms have been identified for the game, and there is still no release window.

Talkback

Ian Sane1 hour ago

I wonder when "soon" is for the new Dragon Quest Monsters game.  They announced it for both Switch 1 and 2.  I would think that a Switch 1 release wouldn't be years away but they didn't show any footage at all for the game so how far along is it?

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