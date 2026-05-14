Elden Ring To Tarnish Switch 2 August 28

The troubled road to Bloodborne Kart continues.

We finally have a date for the Nintendo debut of the game that killed more websites than SQL injection.

Publisher Bandai Namco have locked in an August 28 release for the From Software developed Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition. Originally released in 2022 for PC and Sony / Microsoft consoles, "Tarnished Edition" also includes the 2024 expansion Shadow of the Erdtree.

The Switch 2 port was announced in the Switch 2 Direct last April with a planned 2025 release, but was delayed for additional polish following reports of poor performance in demos at the Gamescom show.