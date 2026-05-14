N+ Going Beyond And New Trine Among Switch Day Of The Devs Announcements

Shout out to the first demo at the last E3 (at least for the news desk).
The palate cleanser to Summer Game Fest every year is the Day of the Devs, and the Switch / Switch 2 got some love there as well.
- Day of the Devs regular Screenbound, a game where navigation in a 3D world is handled by playing in a 2D world, confirmed a planned September 16 launch and releasing on both Switch 2 and Switch.
- The next day will see the release of Trine 6: Together in Time, the latest in the magic-focused co-op platformer series which began in the early 2010s.
- Beloved pixel art puzzle platformer N+ will receive a new version next year called N+ Infinity x2 (pronounced "times 2"), which is an online-focused version of the game (both cooperatively and competitively), though it will have a single player option.
- Tenebris Sombra, a horror game that includes sequences both in pixel art styles and live action, will release on Switch 2 - including a non-Key Card physical release.